Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

TRS renamed BRS: Telangana CM KCR launches national party ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Telangana CM KCR announced the launch of his national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi with the aim of contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 02:39 PM IST

TRS renamed BRS: Telangana CM KCR launches national party ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turned his regional party into a national party 21 years after its launch, renaming it the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, creating a new legacy. As per his plans, the BRS will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls opposite the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Announcing the same, KCR said during the public rally that his regional party Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been renamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The renaming of the party comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it will contest head-to-head with the BJP, which currently forms the central government.

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier reached Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, from his camp office-cum-official residence. En route, he was accorded a grand welcome by the party activists.

 

 

As per ANI reports, the decision to rechristen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi as the national party BRS was taken in the party’s general body meeting conducted today, readying the party for ‘Mission 2024’ to take on the Narendra Modi-led central government.

KCR has been hinting at taking his party to the national level since 2018, being an open critic of the Modi government over the past few years. According to media reports, KCR has been touring the state for months and meeting with anti-BJP leaders to ready himself for Mission 2024.

The announcement of the national party took place at 1:19 pm on Dussehra, which was decided as the muhurat for the same. KCR, who is currently the chief of his regional party Telangana Rashtriya Samithi, also conducted a luncheon meeting on Sunday with his cabinet leaders.

The party has also issued a notice to the Election Commission (EC), informing them of the name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

READ | Who is Santosh Yadav, chief guest at RSS Dussehra event?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.