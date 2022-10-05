TRS renamed BRS: Telangana CM KCR launches national party ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao turned his regional party into a national party 21 years after its launch, renaming it the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, creating a new legacy. As per his plans, the BRS will be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls opposite the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Announcing the same, KCR said during the public rally that his regional party Telangana Rashtra Samithi has been renamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The renaming of the party comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, where it will contest head-to-head with the BJP, which currently forms the central government.

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier reached Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters, from his camp office-cum-official residence. En route, he was accorded a grand welcome by the party activists.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) renamed as 'Bharat Rashtra Samithi' (BRS).



The decision to rechristen TRS to BRS has been taken in the General body meeting. A resolution has been passed by TRS General Body.



Party workers celebrate the decision. pic.twitter.com/AU4CXoy3db — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

As per ANI reports, the decision to rechristen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi as the national party BRS was taken in the party’s general body meeting conducted today, readying the party for ‘Mission 2024’ to take on the Narendra Modi-led central government.

KCR has been hinting at taking his party to the national level since 2018, being an open critic of the Modi government over the past few years. According to media reports, KCR has been touring the state for months and meeting with anti-BJP leaders to ready himself for Mission 2024.

The announcement of the national party took place at 1:19 pm on Dussehra, which was decided as the muhurat for the same. KCR, who is currently the chief of his regional party Telangana Rashtriya Samithi, also conducted a luncheon meeting on Sunday with his cabinet leaders.

The party has also issued a notice to the Election Commission (EC), informing them of the name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

