TRP scam: Supreme Court asks Republic TV to go to Bombay High Court

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee, on Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) scam case registered by the Mumbai Police.

The plea in the apex court was filed by Arg Outlier Media Private Limited which owns the Republic Media network. Senior advocate Harish Salve appeared for the media house.

The top court said, "You have already filed petition in high court. Entertaining this petition without high court sends message that we don't have faith in high courts. Like any other citizens faces predicament of probe under CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) must go to high court." court said. The bench also said the high court has been working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the media group should approach it as its office is located at Worli.

Republic TV has now withdrawn its plea from the top court.

Salve expressed concern about the ongoing investigation and police commissioners giving interviews to media. In this regard, the bench observed that "of late, there is a tendency that commissioners are giving interviews".

At least five people have been arrested by the Mumbai Police which busted the scam earlier this month. Those arrested include news channel employees, while the police is also questioning executives of Arnab Goswami-led Republic Media Group with regard to the case.

(With agency inputs)