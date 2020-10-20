TRP scam: CBI registers case on Yogi govt's recommendation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in the Television Rating Point (TRP) scam in Uttar Pradesh. Kamal Sharma, the CEO of advertising company Golden Rabbit, lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on Saturday. Following that, the central government cleared the UP government's proposal for a CBI probe within 24 hours.

The police had registered a case against the unknown on Kamal's complaint under IPC Sections 468, 465, 463, 420, 409, 406, 120 B on charges of criminal conspiracy, fraud in TRP through electronic device, breach of trust. On the basis of this FIR, the Yogi government of UP had recommended a CBI probe into the TRP scam.

Earlier on October 13, the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested an accused in the TRP scam from the Mirzapur district of UP and took him for further questioning. Mirzapur ASP City Sanjay Verma had said that Vinay Verma, a resident of Tulapur village in Kachhwa police station area of the district, was an operator at the Hansa agency in Mumbai.

He is alleged to have asked people to watch particular channels by installing machines in the set top boxes in the house. He then gave them lucrative offers to the people. In this case, Vinay has been booked in various sections at Kandivali police station in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch team arrested Vinay from Mirzapur.