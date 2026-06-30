Trouble Mounts For Shiv Sena: Thackeray-confidante Sachin Ahir joins Shinde faction, files nomination for deputy chairman of legislative council

The switch was confirmed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who stated that Ahir had formally entered the party and was given nomination papers for the election.

Shiv Sena (UBT) faced another blow on Tuesday as MLC and former MLA Sachin Ahir switched to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The move adds to a series of defections that have gradually eroded Uddhav Thackeray’s faction.

After joining the ruling faction, Ahir filed his nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Deputy Chairman position.

The switch was confirmed by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who stated that Ahir had formally entered the party and was given nomination papers for the election.

Photos shared by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office showed Sachin Ahir filing his nomination for Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, joined by senior Mahayuti leaders. Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other coalition members were present when the papers were submitted to the Returning Officer, signaling the NDA’s full support for Ahir’s bid.

Who is Sachin Ahir?

Sachin Ahir is a former MLA from Worli in Mumbai and is widely known as a close confidant of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. His switch is set to be seen as another symbolic setback for the Uddhav faction, which has been hit by continuous defections since the Shiv Sena split in 2022.

Over the years, Ahir has switched parties multiple times. He began in the Congress, joined the NCP, and then moved to the undivided Shiv Sena ahead of Aaditya Thackeray’s debut election in Worli, helping consolidate Thackeray’s position there.

The latest switch comes just days after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs joined the Shinde-led camp, further tightening the Deputy CM’s control over the party’s structure and legislature. At the time, Shinde said the mass crossover was the “second phase” of the 2022 revolt that split the Shiv Sena.

After the 2022 split, Shinde kept hold of the original Shiv Sena by winning support from most of the party’s legislators. His group was later recognized as the official Shiv Sena and given the party’s bow-and-arrow symbol. Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) has been left to rebuild while dealing with one political setback after another.