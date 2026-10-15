Trouble Mounts For CEC Gyanesh Kumar: SC slams EC for missing Shringeri counting footage

SC pulls up ECI for failing to trace 2023 Sringeri vote-counting video and warns of adverse inference if records are not produced by next hearing.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for failing to trace the video recording of vote counting for the 2023 Sringeri Assembly election in Karnataka. The court directed the poll body to produce all available records by the next hearing and warned that it may draw an adverse inference if it fails to do so.

SC questions ECI over lost records

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva questioned the Commission's handling of the Sringeri seat dispute, specifically how it could lose its own records while conducting elections. "How can the Election Commission of India say that it has lost its record? Your whole purpose is to hold an election, and you need to have a document," the bench said.

The court said it will not accept excuses like "we are trying to trace it" and ordered the ECI to produce whatever material it has on February 15, 2027. "Whatever you have, produce it on the next date. Otherwise, we will have to draw an adverse inference against you. We will not accept these kinds of lame excuses," the court added.

What is the Sringeri election dispute?

The 2023 Karnataka Assembly election in Sringeri saw Congress leader TD Rajegowda initially win by 201 votes over BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj. Jeevaraj contested the result in the Karnataka High Court, which ordered a recount of postal ballots on April 6. Following the recount, on May 3, 2026, Rajegowda's votes were reduced by 255, resulting in Jeevaraj being declared the winner.

Also read: Manipur police arrests 13, including minor, for sharing, monetising explicit content on Telegram

Plea alleges recount went beyond court order

Rajegowda has challenged the Supreme Court's recount process, claiming the High Court only mandated the re-verification of 279 rejected postal ballots and also examined 562 accepted ballots. He sought access to the election observer's report and video footage from both the original and recount processes of the 2023 election. The ECI's advocate acknowledged that the original counting video is missing, which dissatisfied the bench. The Supreme Court had previously granted Rajegowda interim relief, enabling him to keep his MLA position until his case is resolved.