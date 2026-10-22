Trouble Mounts For CEC Gyanesh Kumar: INDIA bloc to launch big protest in November

The INDIA bloc is discussing another round of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with a mock Parliament and a fresh mass mobilisation among the options being considered after the November 1 Ramlila Ground rally.

The Opposition INDIA bloc is considering a fresh campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar after its November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Ground.

One proposal being discussed is to organise a mock Parliament that would enact the impeachment of Kumar. Opposition leaders are also considering another large march through central Delhi, similar to the demonstrations held earlier in October.

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said several ideas were being discussed as the Opposition looks to build on the mobilisation seen during its earlier protests.

“Various options are being considered at this stage. With the political success of our marches in the heart of Delhi, some leaders want a repetition of that massive mobilisation. Another idea is to hold a mock Parliament that will enact the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. Other steps have also been suggested,” Baby told HT.

Baby said the proposed mock Parliament could include eminent jurists and former Supreme Court judges. A person would also be given the role of defending Kumar during the exercise.

“We will invite eminent jurists and former Supreme Court judges and conduct a mock trial to impeach Gyanesh Kumar. There would be someone who will also defend Kumar, but the whole show would be to underline how Kumar is guilty on many counts.”

Opposition says protests will continue

A senior Congress leader said there was no final plan yet, but discussions were underway at the top level. “There are no concrete plans but things are being chalked out by the top leadership,” the leader said.

The Congress leader also pointed to earlier statements by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal that the campaign would continue until Kumar resigns.

Another senior Opposition leader said the final strategy would be decided collectively by the INDIA bloc.

“The final decision on how to proceed will be taken collectively. No party will unilaterally decide everything.” The bloc is also expected to create a coordination committee with representatives from different constituent parties to oversee future protests.

November 1 rally to bring Opposition together

The immediate focus remains the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi.

The demonstration will be held over allegations of mass disenfranchisement and the Opposition's demand for Kumar's resignation. Student organisations and civil society groups are also expected to participate.

The rally comes after the Opposition's earlier protest campaign slowed during Navaratri and Durga Puja. Congress and other INDIA bloc parties are now working to rebuild the momentum.

The campaign is based on Rahul Gandhi's position that the various protests should be treated as part of one larger movement.

What has happened in the protests so far?

The Opposition had organised a series of large demonstrations in central Delhi during the second week of October, bringing together thousands of party workers, students and civil society activists. The protests focused on the Election Commission, Kumar and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

On October 9, Opposition leaders met President Droupadi Murmu and demanded Kumar's resignation and repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners.

They also demanded an immediate halt to the SIR process and the restoration of what they described as 13.3 crore voters who had been deleted from electoral rolls.

Murmu subsequently asked the Opposition to provide evidence supporting its allegations of "vote-chori".

Rahul Gandhi led march to Supreme Court

On October 12, Rahul Gandhi led a major Opposition march towards the Supreme Court. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders filed a petition alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner had exercised the collective powers of the Election Commission in a “unilateral and arbitrary” manner during the SIR exercise.

The petition sought a review of key decisions and raised concerns over the constitutional guarantee of universal adult suffrage.

The Opposition also cited concerns over the integrity of the electoral process and alleged infringement of the rights of eligible citizens to register as voters and cast their votes.

However, the petitioners clarified that they were not seeking to reopen the broader question of the validity of the SIR itself.

Opposition targets Kumar over Election Commission decisions

The Opposition's campaign intensified after an Indian Express report claimed that Election Commissioners had raised objections to decisions taken by Kumar on 14 occasions over a period of 10 months. The Opposition has used the report to strengthen its allegations against the CEC.

The Election Commission, however, has maintained that its decisions were unanimous.

With the November 1 rally approaching, INDIA bloc leaders are now discussing how to take the campaign forward and sustain pressure on Kumar in the weeks ahead.