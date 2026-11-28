FSSAI has ordered prosecution against Bisleri after coliform bacteria was found in its Bengal plant sample, days after a similar action over its Goa unit.

Bisleri is in trouble again. FSSAI has sanctioned prosecution after coliform bacteria were found in a sample from its Telipara plant in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal. The sample, from batch PB 201, was confirmed contaminated by two labs. Its sale was stopped on August 12, 2026.

Earlier action on Goa unit sample

This is not the first instance. The FSSAI had approved Bisleri's prosecution in a different instance from its Goa location just days prior. In that instance, a sample of bottled drinking water was deemed dangerous since it did not match the recommended bromate limits. The material was forwarded to a reference laboratory after the corporation filed an appeal. Additionally, that lab deemed it dangerous after finding PAHs, or polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

According to Bisleri, the Goa issue concerned a single batch from September 2025 and its water is safe. Five of the six samples that were taken on September 30, 2025, passed, and one sample had bromate levels that were 12 micrograms per litre above the 10 limit. The company claims that its own test at an FSSAI-approved lab likewise cleared bromate, and the referral lab later found bromate within limits but detected PAHs. It claims that on February 2, 2026, it transmitted the results to FSSAI, received no response, and assumed the issue was resolved.

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FSSAI Widens crackdown on packaged water brands

In the meantime, FSSAI has expanded its inspections of packaged water brands and is gathering random samples for analysis. Additionally, it checks labels and names that are similar. Bisleri claims it will work with the regulator and conducts more than 90 quality tests in ten steps.