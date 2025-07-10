Trouble for Vikas Divyakirti? Court summons Drishti IAS founder for derogatory remarks against...

The court ordered Divyakirti to appear before the Court in person on July 22. The Drishti IAS founder has denied authorship and authorisation of the video in question.

Trouble may mount for Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti as a Rajasthan court has summoned him for allegedly making derogatory and defamatory statements against the judiciary. The court on Thursday, July 10, took cognisance of a criminal complaint filed against Divyakirti regarding the matter, Bar and Bench reported. The court ordered Divyakirti to appear before the Court in person on July 22 and directed the Ajmer Police to investigate the matter further.

What did the court say?

The court said that Divyakirti used an indecent and insulting tone against the entire judiciary. Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Manmohan Chandel of Ajmer Court observed that the comments made by Divyakirti do not fall within the ambit of constitutionally protected criticism or academic freedom, but instead amount to a scandalous and intentional attack on the dignity and authority of the judicial system.

Vikas Divyakirti viral video

In a video titled IAS v/s Judge, Divyakirti allegedly said that High Court judges are appointed through lobbying and that the judiciary's power is an illusion. Advocate Kamlesh Mandoliya filed a complaint, objecting to the viral video. Mandoliya claimed that the statements made in the video were derogatory towards the judges and the judiciary.

What did Vikas Divyakirti say?

The Drishti IAS founder has denied authorship and authorisation of the video in question. He stated that he had no connection or control over the YouTube channel that uploaded the content and suggested it may have been extracted and edited by third parties without his knowledge or consent, Bar and Bench reported.

