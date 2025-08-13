Trouble for Arman Malik? YouTuber, his two wives summoned by court over...

The petition also claims that Armaan and Payal hurt religious beliefs.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik, along with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have landed in legal trouble after being summoned by a Patiala district court in two separate cases. According to the Live Hindustan report, the court has issued notices asking all three to appear on 2 September.

Court summons on bigamy and hurting religious sentiments

The court issued the summons after a petition filed by Davinder Rajput, who has alleged that Armaan is not married twice but four times, which is a violation of the Hindu Marriage Act, which allows only one marriage at a time for a person following Hinduism.

The petition also claims that Armaan and Payal hurt religious beliefs. It accuses Payal had dressing as Hindu goddess Kali in an Instagram video. The petitioner claims this act has insulted religious sentiments and is a punishable offence under Indian law.

Amid the controversy, Armaan and Pyal made a public apology. On 22 July, the couple visited Kali Mata Temple in Patiala to offer a prayer and an apology. In another Kali Temple visit in Kharar, Mohali, Payal served a seven-day religious punishment, which included several rituals and temple cleaning on 23 July.

After this, the couple visited Haridwar to seek forgiveness from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara. During the religious trip, Payal fell sick and was admitted in the hospital in Mohali.

