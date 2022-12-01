Trouble erupts for Shashi Tharoor: Delhi Police moves HC against Congress leader in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File photo)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who had recently run for the party president post, is likely to be dragged in the Sunanda Pushkar death case once again after the recent appeal made by the Delhi Police on December 1.

Moving against the Congress leader, the Delhi Police has decided to approach the high court challenging a trial court's 2021 order discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Justice D K Sharma asked the counsel for the Delhi Police to supply a copy of its petition to Tharoor's counsel, who claimed the plea was not served to him and it was "deliberately" sent on a wrong email ID, according to PTI reports.

The high court also issued notice and sought a response from Tharoor on an application by police seeking to condone the delay in filing the revision petition against the trial court's August 18, 2021 order.

It also directed that copies and documents relating to the case shall not be supplied to any other person except the parties. The high court listed the matter for hearing on February 7, 2023. Tharoor had earlier been cleared by the high court of murder charges in 2021.

Sunanda Pushkar, who was the wife of Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a luxury hotel room in 2014, after which the room was sealed off and an FIR was registered. She was found dead under mysterious circumstances, and her death was earlier called a suicide.

The couple had been staying in the hotel as Tharoor's official bungalow was being renovated at the time. Tharoor was charged under the provisions of the IPC related to cruelty and abetment to suicide but was not arrested in the case. The Congress leader's counsel maintained that there was no evidence against him in the case.

(With PTI inputs)

