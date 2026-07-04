Trouble Deepens For Mamata Banerjee: Trinamool Bengal chief resigns days after appointment, meets rebel camp

Bhattacharya was named state president in the aftermath of the Assembly election defeat. She had succeeded Subrata Bakshi after Mamata Banerjee disbanded all party panels and restructured the party on June 3 in response to the loss against the BJP.

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee suffered another blow on Saturday as the party’s West Bengal president Chandrima Bhattacharya stepped down from all posts.

Bhattacharya was named state president in the aftermath of the Assembly election defeat. She had succeeded Subrata Bakshi after Mamata Banerjee disbanded all party panels and restructured the party on June 3 in response to the loss against the BJP.

What TMC chief Chandrima Bhattacharya said in her resignation?

"I hereby tender my resignation from the post of State President of All India Trinamool Congress, which was conferred on me in the meeting at Kalighat on 03.06.2025. I also hereby resign from all other posts which I hold at present," she said in her resignation letter.

"Please note that I withdraw myself as the authorised signatory of All India Trinamool Congress and all other related organisations in respect of the accounts maintained in various banks. I also withdraw myself from being your authorised person before the Election Commission of India," she added.

She ended the letter by stating that she will always have the highest regard for Mamata Banerjee.

(This is a developing story)