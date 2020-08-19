Troop of monkeys steal savings worth Rs 25,000, gold jewellery of woman in Tamil Nadu

A woman in Veeramangudi, Tamil Nadu was robbed by a troop of monkeys after they broke into her hut and stole cash worth Rs 25,000, gold jewellery and eatables. The incident was reported on Tuesday from Veeramangudi in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu.

G Sarathambal, a 70-year-old widow, was washing clothes when the monkeys tiptoed their way in the hut and escaped with a few bananas and a bag of rice. Unfortunately, the woman had kept her jewellery and life savings in that rice bag.

No one else noticed the monkeys as she lives alone in the hut.

As soon as Sarathambal realised what happened, she ran after the monkeys to the roof of the nearby Government Primary Health Centre (PHC). The primates reportedly started eating the bananas and rice on the roof. When locals tried to lure the monkeys and retrieve Sarathambal's belongings, all their efforts went in vain as the monkeys managed to flee the spot with the bag.

According to villagers, the woman bought the jewellery from her savings from working in the fields and under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), reported The New Indian Express.

The 70-year-old had saved the money for emergencies. Villagers have demanded that the monkeys be caught and released in forest areas.

In May this year, a monkey attacked a lab technician, snatched vials containing blood samples from three coronavirus patients and escaped. The incident was reported from west Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Medical College and Hospital.