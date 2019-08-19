Trivandrum: Local singers collect relief fund for flood-affected people

At a small-scale event which was organised at the heart of the city, crooners sang a few of their compositions

As the floods left behind a trail of devastation in Kerala, a few local singers of the state have rallied together to offer a helping hand to those in need.

At a small-scale event which was organised at the heart of the city, crooners sang a few of their compositions. They were joined by the local people and members of Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan, who helped the artiste to collect the relief funds.

"As the majority of the population has been affected by this flood, we as a singer are contributing to our capacity. We have already taken part in several relief programmes under the leadership of Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan," said one of the singers, Ravi Shankar.

Explaining further about the relief fund programme, the singer who also performed at the event said, "This time it will be a different kind of programme in which 15 singers are performing in front of the secretariat and Madurai statue."

"We will be accepting donations from the public to provide financial relief, which is our priority. But also we wish to help affected people by collecting a few materials which perhaps be useful for them," added the singer.

The death toll in Kerela rose to 121 on Monday, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.