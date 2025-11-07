FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for Chopta

The portals of Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple were ceremoniously closed on Thursday at 11:30 AM for the winter season. After the closure, the 'Chal Vigrah' (idol for the winter sojourn) of Lord Tungnath proceeded towards its first halt at Chopta.

ANI

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 12:29 AM IST

Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter, Lord Tungnath proceeds for Chopta
Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple closes for winter (ANI)
The portals of Tritiya Kedar Shri Tungnath Temple were ceremoniously closed on Thursday at 11:30 AM for the winter season. After the closure, the 'Chal Vigrah' (idol for the winter sojourn) of Lord Tungnath proceeded towards its first halt at Chopta. On this occasion, the temple was beautifully adorned with flowers, and more than five hundred devotees witnessed the sacred closing ceremony, the Temple Committee said.

Earlier in the morning, the temple was opened for devotees to offer prayers and have darshan. Daily rituals and worship were performed as usual, after which the devotees paid homage. In the presence of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, the formal process of closing the temple began at around 10:30 AM. After performing the Bhog, Yagya, Havan, and other rites, the natural Swayambhu Shivlinga of Lord Tungnath was ceremonially placed in the state of Samadhi, and at 11:30 AM, the temple doors were officially closed for the winter.

Before the departure, the Chal Vigrah Doli of Lord Tungnath was placed in the temple courtyard, where it circumambulated the premises and blessed the devotees. Amid the sounds of traditional drums and instruments and chants of "Baba Tungnath Ji Ki Jai", the procession set off towards Chopta, filling the surroundings with spiritual fervour and devotion.

Earlier, the Kedarnath Dham portals were set to close for winter from October 23, at 8:30 am, marking the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj. According to Prateek Jain, the District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, this year's Kedarnath yatra has been very successful. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, will be present at the closing of the temple portal.

"This year's Kedarnath Yatra has been very successful. The portals of Kedarnath Dham will be closed tomorrow, October 23, at 8:30 am. The administration has made all arrangements. It is a day of great excitement for everyone. The Chief Minister will also be present here tomorrow," Jain told ANI. Kedarnath Dham, a sacred pilgrimage site for Hindus, held an evening aarti on Wednesday. Many devotees attended the event to participate in this significant ceremony. 

