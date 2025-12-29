Tripura student Anjel Chakma's murder case update: Police send team to Nepal to track down main suspect; Here's what we know so far

Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, was brutally assaulted in Dehradun on December 9, allegedly due to racial hatred. Despite his brother surviving, Anjel succumbed to his injuries. Uttarakhand police arrested five suspects, with one still on the run.

Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, was a promising young man with a bright future. Hailing from Unakoti district, he was in the final stages of his MBA and had plans to begin his career with a prestigious French multinational company. Tragically, his dreams were cut short in December 2025 when he became the victim of a violent attack in Dehradun, a city he had moved to for his studies.

Anjel, who had been living in Dehradun with his younger brother, Michael Chakma, was described by those who knew him as a diligent and focused individual. His life ended abruptly following a violent assault, which has now been labelled by many as racially motivated.

What Happened?

The brutal assault occurred on the evening of December 9, 2025, in the Premnagar area of Dehradun. Anjel and Michael had gone to Selaqui for some work when they were involved in a dispute with a group of local youths. The argument quickly escalated, and the brothers were attacked with knives and blunt objects. Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, but while Michael survived, Anjel's condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries on December 26 after spending weeks in critical care.

The attack has caused outrage, particularly because many believe it was racially motivated. Anjel’s family has condemned the assault as a hate crime, and the community has rallied in support, calling for justice for the young student.

Authorities Move Quickly: Five Arrested, Main Suspect on the Run

In response to the attack, the police have made significant progress in the investigation. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has condemned the assault and vowed to ensure justice is served. So far, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Anjel Chakma. Among them, three adults: Avinash Negi, Suraj Khawas and Sumit have been sent to jail, while two minors have been placed in a juvenile reform home.

However, the main suspect, Yagya Awasthi, remains at large, and authorities have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his capture. The police have also sent a team to Nepal to track down the fugitive. CM Dhami has assured the Chakma family that the state government will 'deal strictly with anti-social elements' and ensure that the perpetrators face the harshest possible punishment.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami and Tripura CM Saha in Regular Contact

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Tripura’s Chief Minister Manik Saha has been in constant communication with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure that the investigation is progressing without any delays. CM Saha has pledged full support to the Chakma family and has expressed his commitment to ensuring that justice is served in the case. He emphasised the importance of quick action and promised that the family would receive all necessary assistance during this difficult time.

The Racial Angle and Outrage

The attack on Anjel Chakma has sparked widespread outrage, especially as many believe the assault was racially motivated. The fact that Anjel, a student from Northeast India, was targeted in this violent manner has raised concerns about the safety of people from the region in other parts of the country. The Chakma family has described the incident as a hate crime, and there have been calls from various groups for stronger laws and protections for students from Northeast India.

Local activists and student organisations have expressed anger at the attack, demanding more protection for students from Northeast India and stronger measures to combat racial discrimination. The incident has ignited important discussions about the treatment of Northeastern students and workers in other parts of India, where they sometimes face prejudice and hostility.

A Promise of Justice for Anjel’s Family

In the wake of the tragedy, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated his commitment to ensuring that justice is served. He expressed his condolences to Anjel's family and assured them that the government would do everything in its power to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

'This was a regrettable incident, and we will ensure that the culprits are held accountable for their actions,' CM Dhami stated. 'We are with the family during this difficult time and will provide all necessary assistance.'

The Chakma family, devastated by the loss of their son, is now focused on seeing that those responsible for the attack face the full extent of the law. As the investigation continues and the search for the fugitive suspect intensifies, the family and the community await justice for Anjel, hoping that his death will not be in vain.