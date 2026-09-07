Tripura: 2 Bihar residents arrested with factory-made pistols and ammunition

During a search, security personnel recovered two factory-made 9mm pistols, three magazines, and several live rounds from the suspects.

In a joint operation, the NCC Police and Assam Rifles detained two persons from Bihar and recovered factory-made 9mm pistols and ammunition from their possession in the Salbagan area of West Tripura, officials said on Monday. The operation was conducted on September 6 under the jurisdiction of the NCC Police Station. During the search, security personnel recovered two factory-made 9mm pistols, three magazines, and several live rounds from the suspects. An FIR has been registered at the NCC Police Station, and the seized arms have been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Subrata Barman, SDPO, said, "On 6 September 2026, a joint operation was conducted by the NCC Police Station and Assam Rifles in the Salbagan area under the NCC Police Station, West Tripura. After apprehending two persons, a search was conducted, during which two factory-made 9 mm pistols, three magazines, and live rounds were recovered from their possession. Following the recovery, the arms and ammunition were seized by the police, and an FIR was registered at NCC Police Station."

The official further informed that the accused are being produced before a local court today, where the police will seek their custody for detailed interrogation. "The two accused persons will be produced before the court today, and police will seek their remand. After obtaining remand, detailed interrogation of the accused will be conducted. During the preliminary interrogation, it was found that they had come from Bihar and had allegedly visited Agartala, Tripura, in connection with some business-related purpose. The exact reason for possessing the firearms, where they procured them from, where they were staying, how they arrived, and where they intended to go will be revealed after further investigation and interrogation," the SDPO said.

"Police are also investigating the purpose for which the firearms were allegedly being carried and whether the accused have any links with other persons involved in the illegal procurement or movement of arms," he added. Paritosh Das, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of NCC Police Station, stated that further details are expected to emerge as the interrogation and investigation progress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).