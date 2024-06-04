Tripura Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Tripura Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners: Tripura participated in the 18th Lok Sabha to decide the political representatives. Exit polls predict BJP-led NDA to win seat.

Tripura Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. The polling in Tripura took place in two phases to elect 2 members of the 18th Lok Sabha and as per the data released by the Election, the total voter turnout is 80.92%. According to exit polls, the BJP-led NDA is predicted to win both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura whereas NDA's candidate and former chief minister Biplab Deb is likely to secure the Tripura West seat. The alliance between the opposition party TIPRA Motha and the BJP has added a new dimension to the state's political scenario, posing a formidable challenge for the INC and INDIA bloc.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the Lok Sabha election 2024 results on Tuesday, June 4. Vote counting begins at 8 am and will be conducted nationwide, revealing the parliamentary representatives for Tripura and other states.

Tripura Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Check the full list of candidates