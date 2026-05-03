FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’ in Jajpur district, Food poisoning suspected

Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’

TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan's anticipatory bail rejected, search underway in Maharashtra

TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan's anticipatory bail rejected, search underway

Delhi: 8 killed after massive fire breaks out in building in Vivek Vihar, AC blast suspected

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in building, AC blast suspected; 8 killed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud

From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week

Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking

From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok

HomeIndia

INDIA

Tripura Horror: Grandfather arrested for raping 16-year-old granddaughter multiple times, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The 70-year-old grandfather who was arrested on charges of rape and murdering his 16-year-old granddaughter has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court on Saturday, police said.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 03, 2026, 08:28 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Tripura Horror: Grandfather arrested for raping 16-year-old granddaughter multiple times, sent to 14-day judicial custody
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The 70-year-old grandfather who was arrested on charges of rape and murdering his 16-year-old granddaughter has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Pranballabh Das, was detained by the police following the recovery of the body of 16-year girl in their house on April 30.

Speaking to ANI, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonamura police station, Tapas Das, said that, based on a specific complaint by the victim's father, Bapi Das, police registered a murder and rape case against Pranballabh and arrested him for his alleged involvement in the crime.

“Pranballabh Das was produced before a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Sonamura seeking judicial remand for interrogation in view of his age, and the court granted a 14-day jail remand. As per the order, the police will be allowed to interrogate the accused as and when it requires", Tapas Das stated.

He added that the preliminary findings reveal the girl who lived in his grandfather's house was sexually exploited by her grandfather multiple times. The victim's father, who worked at a security agency in Bangalore and had remarried, returned home after the report of the death of his minor daughter.

"We want capital punishment for the accused to send a strong message that the individual who commits such a heinous crime has no place in our society. Murdering the grand daughter following rape is under investigation, and the postmortem report is expected next Monday, which shall widen the avenue of revelation," OC Tapas Das added.

Further investigation is underway. 

(ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’ in Jajpur district, Food poisoning suspected
    Odisha: 1 killed, 58 people admitted to hospital after eating ‘Dahi Bara’
    TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan's anticipatory bail rejected, search underway in Maharashtra
    TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan's anticipatory bail rejected, search underway
    Delhi: 8 killed after massive fire breaks out in building in Vivek Vihar, AC blast suspected
    Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in building, AC blast suspected; 8 killed
    Tripura Horror: Grandfather arrested for raping 16-year-old granddaughter multiple times, sent to 14-day judicial custody
    Tripura Horror: Grandfather arrested for raping minor girl sent to Judicial…
    Is US preparing for another military strike on Iran? Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Tehran
    Is US preparing for another military strike on Iran? Donald Trump issues warning
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero, here are superheroes that make indian cinema proud
    From Mr India to Krrish: Ahead of Jackie Shroff's The Great Grand Superhero
    Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: From Akanksha Choudhary to Anushka Ghosh, THESE splitsvillans most likely to get dump this week
    Splitsvilla 16 Mass Eviction: THESE splitsvillains most likely to get dump
    From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smoking
    From Riyan Parag to AB de Villiers: Cricketers who went viral for vaping or smok
    From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
    4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban
    Mammootty, Mohanlal's Patriot, Aamir Khan's Ek Din, Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji: 5 major theatrical releases this week
    From Patriot, Ek Din to Kara, Raja Shivaji, 5 theatrical releases this weekend
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement