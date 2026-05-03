Tripura Horror: Grandfather arrested for raping 16-year-old granddaughter multiple times, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The 70-year-old grandfather who was arrested on charges of rape and murdering his 16-year-old granddaughter has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court on Saturday, police said.

The 70-year-old grandfather who was arrested on charges of rape and murdering his 16-year-old granddaughter has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being produced before a local court on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Pranballabh Das, was detained by the police following the recovery of the body of 16-year girl in their house on April 30.

Speaking to ANI, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonamura police station, Tapas Das, said that, based on a specific complaint by the victim's father, Bapi Das, police registered a murder and rape case against Pranballabh and arrested him for his alleged involvement in the crime.

“Pranballabh Das was produced before a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Sonamura seeking judicial remand for interrogation in view of his age, and the court granted a 14-day jail remand. As per the order, the police will be allowed to interrogate the accused as and when it requires", Tapas Das stated.

He added that the preliminary findings reveal the girl who lived in his grandfather's house was sexually exploited by her grandfather multiple times. The victim's father, who worked at a security agency in Bangalore and had remarried, returned home after the report of the death of his minor daughter.

"We want capital punishment for the accused to send a strong message that the individual who commits such a heinous crime has no place in our society. Murdering the grand daughter following rape is under investigation, and the postmortem report is expected next Monday, which shall widen the avenue of revelation," OC Tapas Das added.

Further investigation is underway.

(ANI inputs)