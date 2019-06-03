Headlines

Tripura government sends DGP Akhil Kumar Shukla on long leave

The Tripura government has sent the Director General of Police, Akhil Kumar Shukla on long leave and given charge of the state police chief to ADGP (Law and Order) Rajib Singh, an official said on Monday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 03, 2019, 03:44 PM IST

The Tripura government has sent the Director General of Police, Akhil Kumar Shukla on long leave and given charge of the state police chief to ADGP (Law and Order) Rajib Singh, an official said on Monday.

A notification issued by the General Administration department said Shukla was sanctioned 'Earned leave' of 70 days from June 1 to August 9 along with permission to leave the station. The DGP is likely to return to his post and station on the expiry of leave, the notification added.However, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on condition of anonymity said the state government was "not happy" with Shukla's performance in maintaining law and order and he was told to go on "forced leave".

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on May 28 had appealed to all parties to stop political violence in the state and had warned of stern action against the perpetrators irrespective of political identity.Deb said that 186 cases of violence were registered in the state after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha election schedule.The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) has taken charge as the in-charge DGP on June 1, it said.

Earlier, on May 24, Chief Secretary L K Gupta was transferred by the Biplab Kumar Deb government to the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD) as its chairman.

Eleven IAS officers, two IPS officers and three Tripura Civil Service (TCS) were transferred recently.The official in the CMO said the transfers were made to make the administration more 'dynamic'.On Friday the chief minister had dropped Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman from his Cabinet for alleged 'anti- party' activities. 

