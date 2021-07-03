Headlines

Tripura extends COVID-19 curfew till July 9 - What's allowed, what's not

Tripura Lockdown: The movement of individuals will be completely banned between 2 pm and 5 am except for prescribed exemptions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 05:20 PM IST

A notification from the Tripura government, on Saturday, said the COVID-19 curfew has been extended from 2 pm to 5 am in Agartala and eight other urban local bodies (ULBs) till July 9.

In a relief measure, the night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am has been lifted from the villages. Notably, the coronavirus curfew in the ULBs was supposed to lift on July 2 and was first imposed on May 16. 

The notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said, "The COVID curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and eight other ULBs till July 9," Zee News reported.

Apart from Agartala, the restrictions, owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Kailashahar, Dharanagar, Khowai, Belonia, and Nagar panchayats of Jirani and Panisagar.

Shopping malls and market complexes are to remain closed and bazaar committees shall station volunteers to ensure strict adherence to social distancing.

Vehicles will be allowed between 5 am and 2 pm, only for essential purposes. Vehicles carrying medical supplies will be allowed to operate beyond 2 pm as well.

The movement of individuals will be completely banned between 2 pm and 5 am except for prescribed exemptions.

All government and private offices shall remain open till 4 pm with 50 percent attendance.

Social, political, religious, academic, or other gatherings shall be prohibited. 

As for movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons, and bars, they will remain closed at all times. Restaurants will remain open only till 2 pm.

