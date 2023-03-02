Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Here's the full list of Constituency-wise winning candidates

The counting of votes polled in the 60 assembly seats in Tripura on February 16 began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
A triangular contest is being witnessed between the alliances of BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress, and Tipra Motha, a new outfit floated by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.
A total of 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Tripura to maintain law and order. A total of 89.98 percent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling on February 16. Security personnel conducted flag marches in different areas of Agartala as a confidence-building measure.
As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.
Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in the Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat.
For the first time, the Left Front is contesting assembly elections with its erstwhile arch-rival Congress.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.
Meanwhile, here is the full list of winning candidates from Tripura.
Full list of winning candidates in Tripura Assembly Election 2023
Simna - Brishaketu Debbarma (Leading) - TIPRA
Mohanpur - Ratan Lal Nath - BJP+
Barjala - Dr Dilip Kumar Das (Leading) - BJP
Town Bordowali - Manik Saha (Leading) - BJP
Nalchar - Subhash Chandra Das (Leading)BJP
Ampinagar - Patal Kanya Jamatia (Leading) - BJP
