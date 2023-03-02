Search icon
Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Here's the full list of Constituency-wise winning candidates

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: A triangular contest is being witnessed between the alliances of BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress, and Tipra Motha, a new outfit floated by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

The counting of votes polled in the 60 assembly seats in Tripura on February 16 began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

A total of 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Tripura to maintain law and order. A total of 89.98 percent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling on February 16. Security personnel conducted flag marches in different areas of Agartala as a confidence-building measure.

As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in the Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat.

For the first time, the Left Front is contesting assembly elections with its erstwhile arch-rival Congress.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

Meanwhile, here is the full list of winning candidates from Tripura. 

Full list of winning candidates in Tripura Assembly Election 2023

Constituencies Leading Candidate Leading Party
Agartala Sudip Roy Barman Congress
Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP
Ambassa Amalendu DeBarma CPI (M)
Ampinagar Pathan Lal Jamatia Tipra Motha Party
Asharambari Animesh Debarma Tipra Motha Party
Badharghat Mina Sarkar BJP
Bagbassa Jadab Lal Debnath BJP
Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP
Bamutia Nayan Sarkar CPI (M)
Banamalipur Gopal Chandra Roy Congress
Barjala Sudip Sarkar CPI (M)
Belonia Dipanker Sen CPI (M)
Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb BJP
Boxanagar Samsul Haque CPI (M)
Chandipur Tinku Roy BJP
Charilam Jishnu Dev Varma BJP
Chawmanu Loading  
Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik BJP
Dharmanagar Chayan Bhattacharya INC
Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das BJP
Golaghati Loading  
Hrishyamukh Asoke Ch. Mitra CPI (M)
Jolaibari Sukla Charan Noatia IPFT
Jubarajnagar Sailendra Chandra Nath CPI (M)
Kadamtala-Kurti Dilip Tanti BJP
Kailashahar Birajit Sinha Congress
Kakraban-Shalgara Jitendra Majumder BJP
Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar Pinkai Das Chowdhury BJP
Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb BJP
Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb BJP
Kanchanpur Bimanjoy Reang Independent
Karamchara Paul Dangshu Tipra Motha Party
Karbook Sanjoy Manik Tipra Motha party
Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP
Khowai Nirmal Biswas CPI (M)
Krishnapur Bikash Debarma BJP
Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury BJP
Mandaibazar Swapna Debarma Tipra Motha Party
Manu Parwat Chowdhry CPI (M)
Matarbari Abhishek Debroy BJP
Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath BJP
Nalchar Loading  
Pabiachara Satyaban Das Indian National Congress
Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das BJP
Pecharthal Loading  
Pratapgarh Ramu Das CPI (M)
Radhakishorpur Pranajit Singha Roy BJP
Raima Valley Nandita Debarma (Reang) Tipra Motha Party
Rajnagar Nandita Debarma BJP
Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debarma Tipra Motha Party
Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP
Sabroom Jitendra Chaudhary CPI (M)
Santirbazar Harendra Reang Tipra Motha Party
Simna Brishaktu Debarma Tipra Motha Party
Sonamura Shyamlal Chakraborty CPI (M)
Surma Swapna Das Paul BJP
Suryamaninagar Susanta Chakraborty Congress
Takarjala Biswajit Kalai Tipra Motha Party
Teliamura Abhijit Sarkar Tipra Motha Party
Town Bardowali Manik Saha Bharatiya Janata Party
   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

 

