Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Here's the full list of Constituency-wise winning candidates

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
The counting of votes polled in the 60 assembly seats in Tripura on February 16 began at 8 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.
A triangular contest is being witnessed between the alliances of BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress, and Tipra Motha, a new outfit floated by former royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma.
A total of 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Tripura to maintain law and order. A total of 89.98 percent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling on February 16. Security personnel conducted flag marches in different areas of Agartala as a confidence-building measure.
As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.
Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in the Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat.
For the first time, the Left Front is contesting assembly elections with its erstwhile arch-rival Congress.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.
Meanwhile, here is the full list of winning candidates from Tripura.
Full list of winning candidates in Tripura Assembly Election 2023
|
|Constituencies
|Leading Candidate
|Leading Party
|Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman
|Congress
|Amarpur
|Ranjit Das
|BJP
|Ambassa
|Amalendu DeBarma
|CPI (M)
|Ampinagar
|Pathan Lal Jamatia
|Tipra Motha Party
|Asharambari
|Animesh Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Badharghat
|Mina Sarkar
|BJP
|Bagbassa
|Jadab Lal Debnath
|BJP
|Bagma
|Ram Pada Jamatia
|BJP
|Bamutia
|Nayan Sarkar
|CPI (M)
|Banamalipur
|Gopal Chandra Roy
|Congress
|Barjala
|Sudip Sarkar
|CPI (M)
|Belonia
|Dipanker Sen
|CPI (M)
|Bishalgarh
|Sushanta Deb
|BJP
|Boxanagar
|Samsul Haque
|CPI (M)
|Chandipur
|Tinku Roy
|BJP
|Charilam
|Jishnu Dev Varma
|BJP
|Chawmanu
|Loading
|
|Dhanpur
|Pratima Bhoumik
|BJP
|Dharmanagar
|Chayan Bhattacharya
|INC
|Fatikroy
|Sudhangshu Das
|BJP
|Golaghati
|Loading
|
|Hrishyamukh
|Asoke Ch. Mitra
|CPI (M)
|Jolaibari
|Sukla Charan Noatia
|IPFT
|Jubarajnagar
|Sailendra Chandra Nath
|CPI (M)
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Dilip Tanti
|BJP
|Kailashahar
|Birajit Sinha
|Congress
|Kakraban-Shalgara
|Jitendra Majumder
|BJP
|Kalyanpur-Pramodnagar
|Pinkai Das Chowdhury
|BJP
|Kamalasagar
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|BJP
|Kamalpur
|Manoj Kanti Deb
|BJP
|Kanchanpur
|Bimanjoy Reang
|Independent
|Karamchara
|Paul Dangshu
|Tipra Motha Party
|Karbook
|Sanjoy Manik
|Tipra Motha party
|Khayerpur
|Ratan Chakraborty
|BJP
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas
|CPI (M)
|Krishnapur
|Bikash Debarma
|BJP
|Majlishpur
|Sushanta Chowdhury
|BJP
|Mandaibazar
|Swapna Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Manu
|Parwat Chowdhry
|CPI (M)
|Matarbari
|Abhishek Debroy
|BJP
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath
|BJP
|Nalchar
|Loading
|
|Pabiachara
|Satyaban Das
|Indian National Congress
|Panisagar
|Binay Bhushan Das
|BJP
|Pecharthal
|Loading
|
|Pratapgarh
|Ramu Das
|CPI (M)
|Radhakishorpur
|Pranajit Singha Roy
|BJP
|Raima Valley
|Nandita Debarma (Reang)
|Tipra Motha Party
|Rajnagar
|Nandita Debarma
|BJP
|Ramchandraghat
|Ranjit Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|BJP
|Sabroom
|Jitendra Chaudhary
|CPI (M)
|Santirbazar
|Harendra Reang
|Tipra Motha Party
|Simna
|Brishaktu Debarma
|Tipra Motha Party
|Sonamura
|Shyamlal Chakraborty
|CPI (M)
|Surma
|Swapna Das Paul
|BJP
|Suryamaninagar
|Susanta Chakraborty
|Congress
|Takarjala
|Biswajit Kalai
|Tipra Motha Party
|Teliamura
|Abhijit Sarkar
|Tipra Motha Party
|Town Bardowali
|Manik Saha
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|