Triple Talaq Bill may trip in Rajya Sabha yet again

After its past two failures to clear the decks in the Rajya Sabha for the passage of the much-touted Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that advocates parity for Muslim women, the Modi government is set to introduce the bill yet again in the Budget Session of the Parliament. And once more, it looks like the numbers may play spoilsport for the controversial bill that makes instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddah) in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS, and WhatsApp, illegal and void, with up to three years in jail for the husband. It had lapsed as it was pending in the Rajya Sabha.

While the bill is again all set to sail through in the Lok Sabha because of BJP's brute majority of 303 MPs, it faces an uphill task in the Rajya Sabha where the Modi government needs a simple majority of 123 votes in the 245-member house.

Despite winning the last two Lok Sabha elections, the BJP still falls short by a sizable number to touch the halfway mark in the Upper House. On its own, the BJP has a strength of 73 and if the bench strength of NDA (AIADMK's 13, JD(U)'s 6, and 17 various others) is counted, the numbers add up to only 109 votes. This leaves the government short by 14 members to cobble together the needed simple majority. To make matters worse, the JD(U) has reiterated that it will not lend its support the bill.

THE OPPOSITION’S HOLDOUT Opposition parties joined hands against a weak bench strength of NDA

After being passed by the LS, defeated in the Rajya Sabha on two occasions and sent to the select committee with proposed amendments.

The opposition parties call for making triple talaq a civil and not a criminal offence

Call for clarity on who gives sustenance allowance and ensure financial security of family

"Triple talaq is a social issue and it should be resolved at that level," said senior JD(U) leader Shyam Raja. State JD(U) president Basistha Narayan Singh also said that the bill should not have been taken up in a hurried manner and if it comes up in the Rajya Sabha for passage, the party will vote against the government.

Now, according to BJP sources, the government is trying to garner support from parties that are outside the NDA, but on good terms with the current dispensation, especially PM Modi.

"We are focusing on the TRS, the YSR Congress, and the BJD. These are reasonable parties who we think will help PM Modi's initiative to give justice to the Muslim women," said a senior BJP leader.

These three parties put together can swell the strength of the treasury benches in favour of the bill by 17 votes and take the tally of Ayes to 126 votes – and hand it the simple majority needed. But, if JD(U) sticks to its stance, the government will only secure 120 votes. In that case, it may have to wait till April next year when BJP's tally is expected to go up by at least 19 seats out of the 55 seats that would be up for elections.