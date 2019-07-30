Headlines

Triple Talaq bill in Rajya Sabha: JD(U) walks out, Centre confident of passing legislation

The Bill that proposes to protect the rights of married Muslim women by prohibiting the practice of divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands has already been passed by the Lok Sabha.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 02:55 PM IST

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the Triple Talaq Bill, was introduced in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Bill that proposes to protect the rights of married Muslim women by prohibiting the practice of divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands has been passed by the Lok Sabha.

"The Bill should not be seen from a political prism. It should not be seen as vote bank politics. It is an issue related to humanity...it is related to the dignity of the women...It is an issue of gender justice and equality," Prasad said while introducing the Bill.

As the discussions are underway in Rajya Sabha on triple talaq Bill, BJP's alliance partner in Bihar, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has already staged walkout while two parties — Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) — have taken stand in support of the Bill, therefore, it is being expected that the Modi government this time is too close to get the Bill clear in Rajya Sabha also where it does not have the majority. 

Maths behind passing triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha has 241 members, however, after Nitish Kumar's JD(U) staged a walk-out, RS members tally now stands at 235, therefore the new majority mark needed to pass the Bill in Rajya Sabha is 118.

Moreover, after the two regional parties including BJD and KCR's TRS who are expected to support the Bill, it will take the tally of those in support of banning triple talaq to 120, 2 more than required. 

Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that today daughters of India are achieving success in every field and the women can't be left at the roads through triple talaq.

The minister said that after the Supreme Court judgment on triple talaq, 574 matters of triple talaq have been noticed while 101 such matters came to light after the government brought an ordinance on it.

He said the Bill has provisions for compromise also.

"Today is a historic day. Although this practice has been banned in many Islamic countries, India which is a secular country hasn't been able to ban the practice of Triple Talaq," he said.

The Bill proposes to make the triple talaq as a cognizable offence. It also provides allowance to victim women and their dependent children.

