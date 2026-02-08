FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Triple suicide case: Grandfather of Ghaziabad sisters urge government to ban Korean game

In the triple suicide case of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, the grandfather of the three minor sisters has urged the government to ban the Korean task-based game that the girls were obsessed with, according to reports.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 08, 2026, 09:09 PM IST

Triple suicide case: Grandfather of Ghaziabad sisters urge government to ban Korean game
Triple suicide case: Grandfather of Ghaziabad sisters urge government to ban Korean game
TRENDING NOW

The triple suicide case of three minor sisters in Ghaziabad has put a spotlight on online gaming that influences children and teens and the Korean craze that has been sweeping people worldwide, especially Indians. In the latest context, the grandfather of the three minor sisters has urged the government to ban the Korean task-based game that the girls were obsessed with, according to reports.   

Talking to PTI, Dilip said, “I fold my hands before the government and request that the game be banned, so that no more such deaths or suicides happen.” Dilip is the maternal grandfather of the three sisters who lives in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area. The three teen sisters reportedly jumped to their death from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad.   

He further said that banning such games could prevent other children from taking extreme steps. As per the initial investigations, there has been no evidence of any Korean task-based app used by the girls. However, information regarding their love for everything Korean has been obtained from an eight-page pocket diary recovered from their room.   

Police investigation further pointed out that the diary also revealed that Pakhi (12), Prachi (14), and Nishika (16) were under stress and were lonely due to financial debtand other reasons at home.  

What does the triple suicide case reveal? 

Their father, Chetan Kumar, has been linked to a 2015 suicide case, casting a shadow over his credibility. Police investigation has found out that he had a live-in partner who reportedly fell from the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar area of Ghaziabad in 2015. Her death is still under mystery.  

The investigation further reveals that he lives with his three wives, all biological siblings, and had three daughters from each. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the family had been living under financial hardship, including a debt of Rs 2 crore. Kumar even took the phones of his deceased daughters away to lessen his financial burden. However, that upset his daughters even more.  

Reportedly, the three girls stopped going to school. All these combined to create a toxic environment that ultimately led to the tragic event.  

