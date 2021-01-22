Trinamool MLA Baishali Dalmiya expelled from TMC for anti-party activities

Trinamool Congress MLA Baishali Dalmiya has been expelled on Friday from the party for anti-party activities. As per reports, the Bally legislator has been publicly speaking against a section of the TMC leadership. Reports suggest that Baishali Dalmiya had claimed that there is no place for "honest and sincere people in the party".

In a statement, the Trinamool Congress said that its disciplinary committee met on Friday and decided to expel Baishali Dalmiya from the party.

According to reports, Dalmiya had openly criticised the party and the functioning of Prashant Kishor, the advisor of Trinamool Congress Party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Bally legislator had recently criticised the TMC saying that there was no place for 'honest and sincere people in the party'. The expulsion of Dalmiya comes just hours after senior TMC leader Rajib Banerjee resigned from the cabinet. Baishali Dalmiya had also criticised the party leadership for Rajib Banerjee's resignation.

After the development, Banerjee refrained from commenting on the future course of action saying, "I do not believe in predictions. No one knows about the future. I also don't know what would happen in the coming seconds. Till today I am a party worker and I will continue to do that."

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee quit the government citing a change of portfolio two years ago and broke down on camera, saying, "I never thought a day would come when I would have to take such a difficult step." He is the third minister to resign this month in the middle of an exodus from Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

In his resignation, marked to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rajib Banerjee wrote, "I regret to inform you that I hereby tender my resignation from my office as cabinet minister being in charge of Forest Department on today, ie on January 22, 2021."