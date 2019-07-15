Trinamool leader's house attacked after Cut money allegations

Headlines

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS Anukriti Sharma, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC in 5th attempt, getting praised for...

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Weather update: IMD issues red, orange alert for several states including Uttarakhand, Himachal; check details

8 health benefits of walking just 30 mins a day

Diabetes: 10 health benefits of Ragi

Bollywood stars who went bald for their movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

BTS' Jin And J-Hope Celebrate ARMY Day; Send Heartwarming Messages To Celebrate ARMY

Horrific Accident On Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Five Dead In Car-Bus Collision In Ghaziabad

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan turns vigilante with army of girls, his look will take your breath away

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

HomeIndia

india

Trinamool leader's house attacked after Cut money allegations

The incident took place in the Kankinara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 06:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Violence erupted here on Monday after hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside the residence of two TMC leaders alleging corruption.

The incident took place in the Kankinara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP carder gathered outside TMC leaders, Happy Baidya and Swapna Baidya's residences and claimed that the two leaders had taken 'cut money' from dozens of locals in the name of providing facilities under different Government schemes.

Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot to control the agitated crowd that sought the reimbursement of the cut money. 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Nothing Phone (2) India launch today: How to watch Phone (1) successor launch event live

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's sister, who runs Rs 333 crore worth company, her net worth is…

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Mahindra Thar cousin was first micro SUV in India, now faces competition from Hyundai Exter

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE