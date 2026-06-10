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TMC reacts to merger buzz with Congress: 'Baseless but doors open for alliance'

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting in Delhi, fueling the merger buzz.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 09:08 PM IST

TMC reacts to merger buzz with Congress: 'Baseless but doors open for alliance'
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee (Photo: ANI).
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The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has reacted to the speculation of a merger between the party and the Indian National Congress (INC). People familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times that there is no such proposal under consideration. The report, however, added that both parties have kept doors open for a potential alliance and remain in touch on issues of mutual political interest.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a meeting in Delhi, fueling the merger buzz. The two leaders reportedly discussed ways to strengthen coordination between the parties. They also agreed to hold the next meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc in Hyderabad, according to the HT report.

The speculation has come at a time when the TMC is facing a spiraling crisis, with nearly 60 of its West Bengal MLAs rebelling against the party. Meanwhile, TMC members of parliament (MPs) have also dissented, with the crisis reaching both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has said that a faction of 20 rebel MPs has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, seeking separate seating arrangements. "We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal," she said in a statement to news agency ANI.

But Ritabrata Banerjee, the leader of the rebel TMC MLAs, has dismissed rumours of a likely merger with the Congress party. Speaking to ANI, Banerjee said: "Regarding a merger, as for our legislative party, we are certainly not joining the Congress. The MPs in Parliament, more than two-thirds of them, are not merging with the Congress either." The developments come after the TMC suffered a rout in this year's West Bengal assembly election and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed its first-ever government in the state. Suvendu Adhikari, a former TMC leader, was sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal.

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