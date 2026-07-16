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TMC MP Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha in fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee camp

Mallick, also a popular actor, had taken oath as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha in April this year. Mallick wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday, informing him of her decision to quit.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

TMC MP Koel Mallick resigns from Rajya Sabha in fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee camp
Koel Mallick (Photo source: Instagram)
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Rukmini Mallick, also known as Koel Mallick, on Thursday (July 16) resigned from the Rajya Sabha -- yet another blow to the party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Mallick, a popular actor in the Bengali film industry, had taken oath as a member of parliament in the Rajya Sabha in April this year. Mallick wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday, informing him of her decision to quit.

In her letter, Koel Mallick wrote: "I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect." She added: "I convey my sincere gratitude to your Excellency, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman and all functionaries of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat extending all help and cooperation during my tenure as a Member of the Rajya Sabha." Mallick has not yet publicly clarified why she decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Mallick's resignation serves a fresh blow to Mamata Banerjee, whose party has plunged into chaos since its crushing defeat to the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Wednesday, longtime TMC leader Madan Mitra had joined a rebel camp led by West Bengal leader of opposition (LoP) Ritabrata Banerjee, who has the support of most of TMC's 80 MLAs. At the national level as well, a majority of TMC MPs have supported the BJP after merging with a little-known political party based in Tripura.

Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

After Mitra's move to the rebel camp on Wednesday, Banerjee issued a statement attacking the BJP. "Do not try to age-shame anyone. On the day of the election result, lumpens of the BJP wished me death by heart attack. I will stay alive till I see your end," she said. "I will fight for the common people and the workers. I have enough workers; many new people are also joining us," the former chief minister added.

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