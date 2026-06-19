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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs in meeting with Om Birla

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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs in meeting with Om Birla

At the meeting, Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and Sougata Roy. They sought to invalidate the rebels MPs' claims of a merger with the Nationalist Citizens' Party of India.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 19, 2026, 11:49 PM IST

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee seeks disqualification of rebel MPs in meeting with Om Birla
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: ANI).
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi to formally challenge the legitimacy of a breakaway faction of 20 party MPs. At the meeting, Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra, and Sougata Roy. They sought to invalidate the rebels MPs' claims of a merger with a previously unheard-of outfit, the Nationalist Citizens' Party of India (NCPI).

Banerjee said that the TMC has filed 20 disqualification petitions against the rebel leaders. He stated that the party is now awaiting the Speaker's deliberation and hoping that the constitutional process will be upheld. While speaking to the media, Banerjee said: "Whether we go to the court or explore any legal remedies is a hypothetical question. But we have left it to the judgment and wisdom of the Speaker. He has said that he will hear the other side too and then call us again...I hope the Lok Sabha Speaker will work as per the Constitution and not strangulate the Constitution."

Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the ruling BJP, saying that the country's democratic "level playing field" is being systematically dismantled through the breaking of political parties. Drawing parallels between the situation in West Bengal and the recent fractures within the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, he said that regional parties are being targeted for political gain. Banerjee highlighted that he has been served five summons and has appeared before both the CID and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and his residence has been raided twice. He alleged that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was also targeted by raids, and that her security detail has been changed. "We absolutely do not have a level playing field. I am saying this because parties are being broken - not just in Bengal but also in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena was broken into two and the second half is being further broken for their own benefit. They want to change the Constitution at any cost...I have been served five summons, I appeared before CID, ED and my house was raided twice. Mamata ji was raided, her security was changed. Security of all of us was withdrawn...But we have presented our case before the Speaker and we have requested action at the earliest," Banerjee said.

Banerjee announced that he has submitted 20 disqualification petitions to Speaker Birla. "20 MPs of TMC met the Speaker 3-4 days ago and claimed to form their separate group. As per the media, they have claimed to be treated as a separate group. Then 2-4 of them claimed a few hours later to have merged with NCPI, which none of us heard of...I, as Leader of Lok Sabha of TMC, have submitted 20 different diaqualification petitions...The 10th Schedule is against them, against these people who claim to have formed a separate group. If they have even a little integrity, they should resign from their post," he said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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