TMC minority cell leader Ajmal Siddiqui resigns, blames Abhishek Banerjee for party's collapse

Siddiqui stated that his decision to quit was driven by the party's internal culture and the influence of its leadership. "The party is collapsing today solely because of one man: Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

Trinamool Congress State Minority Cell Secretary Ajmal Siddiqui on Saturday (June 6) announced his resignation, squarely blaming TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee for the party's collapse. Speaking to news agency ANI, Siddiqui said that his decision to quit was driven by the party's internal culture and the influence of its leadership. "The party is collapsing today solely because of one man: Abhishek Banerjee. His dictatorial attitude and the oppression we faced--false cases filed against us 12 or 13 years ago, demands for money--were unbearable," Siddiqui said.

Reflecting on his time with the TMC, Siddiqui stated that the organisation had shifted away from serving the public. "I returned from the Hajj pilgrimage just two days ago. Upon my return, I decided that this party brings nothing but disrepute; the majority of its members are involved in unsavoury activities--scandals keep surfacing, and more will likely emerge. Staying in this party felt very uncomfortable for us, and it wasn't doing any real work for the people," he said.

Siddiqui described the party's internal structure as merit-averse, alleging that genuine effort is overshadowed by sycophancy. "It is a party in name only; you cannot accomplish anything meaningful within it. Only those who have risen through sycophancy thrive there. So, after returning, I decided it was best to resign," Siddiqui said. Asked about his future political path and whether he intends to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Siddiqui stressed that his immediate focus remained on regional development. "We haven't thought about that yet. Our only desire is to see development in Bengal--industries established and jobs provided to the poor," he said.

Siddiqui's exit comes at a time when the TMC is facing its biggest crisis since its formation in 1998. Earlier this week, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised 58 rebel TMC members of legislative assembly (MLAs) as the main opposition party in the 294-member House. Soon after that, some party leaders indicated that a similar split could be expected among the party's members in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).