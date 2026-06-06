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Mamata Banerjee cuts nephew Abhishek's power in overhaul amid TMC crisis

The TMC restructuring comes at a time when the party is suffering its worst crisis since its formation in 1998. Earlier this week, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised 58 rebel TMC MLAs as the main opposition party in the 294-member House.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee cuts nephew Abhishek's power in overhaul amid TMC crisis
Mamata Banerjee with Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: ANI).
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Since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) suffered a rout in this year's West Bengal assembly election, there has been widespread anger towards the party's general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, perhaps more than towards supremo Mamata Banerjee. Many TMC leaders  have reportedly held Mamata's nephew -- also called 'bhaipo' -- directly responsible for the huge electoral loss. Questions were raised whether Mamata would curtail her nephew's power within the party. Now, as part of an organisational overhaul, the TMC chief has attempted to reduce the authority of Abhishek -- considered by some as the de facto leader of the party.

Under the organisational reshuffle, Mamata has retained Abhishek as the TMC's national general secretary. But two joint secretaries have also been appointed -- Rajya Sabha members Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen. This is being seen as Mamata's move to clip Abhishek's wings. He is no longer expected to enjoy unchecked authority which cannot be questioned. Furthermore, Abhishek's loyalist, Trinankur Bhattacharya, was removed as president of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) -- the party's student wing. Bhattacharya has been replaced by Priyanka Adhikari.

The TMC restructuring comes at a time when the party is suffering its worst crisis since its formation in 1998. Earlier this week, West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Nath Bose recognised 58 rebel TMC members of legislative assembly (MLAs) as the main opposition party in the 294-member House. Soon after that, some party leaders indicated that a similar split could be expected among the party's members in the Lok Sabha.

TMC's election rout

The TMC has witnessed an unprecedented revolt after losing the 2026 West Bengal assembly election. In the two-phase poll held in April, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a record 207 sets while the TMC bagged only 80. As a result, the BJP formed its first-ever government in West Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari -- a former TMC leader and close aide of Mamata Banerjee - was sworn in as the chief minister.

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