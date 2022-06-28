‘Tried to rape me, left me on road alone afterwards’: Know Dalit woman’s charges against Sonia Gandhi’s aide

File photo

In a shocking incident, a rape case was filed by a Dalit woman against Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s personal secretary P P Madhavan. The complaint was filed by a 26-year-old woman, who has accused Madhavan of sexually assaulting her on the pretext of a job offer and marriage proposal.

According to police officials, the woman alleged in the complaint that the accused lured her on the pretext of providing her a job and had promised marriage. The woman was allegedly raped by Madhavan and was threatened with dire consequences if she went to the police.

"A complaint was received at the Uttam Nagar police station on June 25. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said M Harsha Vardhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

In the complaint filed with the police, the woman said that she was seeking work in the Congress office. Her husband had died in 2020, and she was promised marriage and a job by PP Madhavan, who then allegedly raped her and threatened her.

The woman had said that her financial conditions were not good after her husband had passed, and she had gone to the Congress office looking for work, where she was given Madhavan’s number. As per her allegations, the PS of Sonia Gandhi then started to harass her.

The woman said, “I told him I was in need of a job and he promised to help me? On January 21 (this year), he called me for an interview. He asked me many questions and viewed all my documents? He then told me that he wanted to marry me. I said yes.”

She further said in her FIR, “One day, he called me to meet him. He came to pick me up in a car and asked his driver to leave the car. He sexually assaulted me and tried to rape me. When I objected to this, he got angry and left me on the road alone.”

(With PTI inputs)

