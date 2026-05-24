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Tribal woman carries 90-year-old mother-in-law for 9 km to collect pension in Chhattisgarh

Tribal woman carries 90-year-old mother-in-law for 9 km to collect pension

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Tribal woman carries 90-year-old mother-in-law for 9 km to collect pension in Chhattisgarh

In an emotional and heart-wrenching viral video, a tribal woman was shown carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for nearly 9 kilometres in Chattisgarh's Surguja district.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 24, 2026, 10:14 PM IST

Tribal woman carries 90-year-old mother-in-law for 9 km to collect pension in Chhattisgarh
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In an emotional and heart-wrenching viral video, a tribal woman was shown carrying her 90-year-old mother-in-law on her back for nearly 9 kilometres in Chattisgarh's Surguja district. 

The incident was reported from the remote Mainpat region, where the woman identified as Sukhmania Bai, carried her mother-in-law on her back to collect her pension from the bank. The region has low connectivity and low access to basic services due to rough terrains. The region has no transportation facility in the area, ith rough forest and streams.

In the video, a man recoring the video asks Sukhmania in the local dialect why she’s carrying her elderly mother-in-law so far, to which she replied that the bank only releases the pension if the elderly woman is brought in person. The family gets about Rs 1500 as pension, sometimes paid in bulk for several months.

As per reports, Sukhmania has been carrying her mother-in-law several times to bank for pension. The pension rules require beneficiaries to be physically present at the bank for fingerprint or identity verification before payments can be released. 

 

 

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