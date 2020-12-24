Chennai Metro: Trial run of 9km northern line to begin today

Headlines

This tiny film, made in Rs 15 crore with no star, beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer to be 2023's most profitable Indian film

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, married into millionaire family that owns Domino’s India; net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This tiny film, made in Rs 15 crore with no star, beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer to be 2023's most profitable Indian film

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s neighbour who bought Rs 119 crore sea-facing home, his son is big Bollywood superstar

Meet ex-journalist, one of India's biggest donor, married to man who co-founded Rs 576000 crore firm, her husband is..

5 ways to prevent nausea

8 Benefits of doing face massage

8 most expensive houses in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Know Why Apple Will Pay Rs 5000 Per Person To iPhone 6, 7 Or iPhone SE Series Users

Russia’s Luna-25 moon fails, crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

This tiny film, made in Rs 15 crore with no star, beat Gadar 2, Pathaan, Jailer to be 2023's most profitable Indian film

Bollywood's biggest flop lost Rs 225 crore, director went underground; it's not Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Zero

World's highest paid actor made more per film than RRR, KGF, Pathaan's total earnings; its not Tom Cruise, RDJ, DiCaprio

HomeIndia

India

Chennai Metro: Trial run of 9km northern line to begin today

The CMRL will begin by operating a trolley carrying a frame of a metro train to check the schedule of dimensions.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 06:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The 9 km-long northern Chennai line will begin their trial runs between December 24 and 26, as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) gets set to open the stretch in January 2021. The line from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar is an extension of phase-1 corridor from Washermenpet to Airport via Anna Salai and has two underground and six elevated stations.

The CMRL will begin by operating a trolley carrying a frame of a metro train to check the schedule of dimensions – the distance between centre of the track and the nearest structure – along the route to ensure no structural obstructions during operation of trains for the trial. This will be followed by operation of a diesel locomotive to check the alignment after which a metro train will be operated on manual mode. Finally, the officials will test the signalling system by operating trains on the route every day.

Any issues identified will be rectified before the commissioner of railway safety is invited for inspection and approval for the likely commissioning of the line by January-end, a CMRL official said.

This northern line will link localities like Korukkupet, Tondiarpet, Thiruvottiyur and Wimco Nagar with southern parts of the city via arterial Anna Salai. When operational, commuters can travel nearly 32km from Wimco Nagar to the airport in less than 90 minutes, a TOI report stated. Officials said they expect a rise in daily patronage by 30 per cent when the route is opened to public.

The elevated depot, spanning an area of 48,000 square metres, under construction at Wimco Nagar is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2021. The depot will have 11 stabling units to handle daily maintenance and minor repair work.

The depot is being built at a height of 12m so it can accommodate future development of a four-level parking area below it and a nearly 20-storey building above.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know how much you should save to get Rs 67 lakh

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

Meet man who owns Rs 3000 crore aricraft, 300 Ferraris, 500 Rolls Royces, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Meet IAS officer Ananya Singh, Class 10, 12 topper, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt at 22, got AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE