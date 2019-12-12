Trial in rape and POCSO cases to be concluded within 6 months: Centre directs High Courts

The Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has written to the Chief Justices of all High Courts in the country to complete trials in all rape cases including those registered under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act within six months.

He has also directed the chief ministers of all the states to conclude the probe into such incidents within two months. He also informed that as many as 1,023 fast-track courts will be set up across the country to conduct the trials in a speedy and efficient manner.

The decision comes after two brutal incidents of rape and murder in Hyderabad and Unnao that triggered widespread protests in India about women's safety.

On December 5, a rape survivor in Unnao some 60 km from state capital Lucknow, was set ablaze by those accused who are out on bail.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire. The arrests were made on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

All four accused have been arrested on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

The Unnao rape survivor passed away at 11:40 pm on December 6 after suffering a cardiac arrest, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital confirmed. She was airlifted to the hospital where she was undergoing urgent medical treatment for the burns on her body.

In March, the victim had filed an FIR against two men from her paternal village in Unnao, accusing them of raping her.

On November 28, a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in the Ranga Reddy district and a case under the relevant sections was registered by the state police. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.

The Cyberabad police had arrested four people in connection with the case and a local court on the following day sent them to a 14-day judicial remand. The accused had been identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. All the four accused confessed to the crime.

On December 6, the Cyberabad police took the four persons accused of raping and burning the body of a woman to the scene of the crime for reconstruction as part of the investigation. The Police Commissioner said the accused snatched their weapons and fired on police and hence, in self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed.