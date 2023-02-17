Trending certification courses to know about

Today’s fast-paced work environment demands you to gain a winning edge in everything you do. The best way to fast-track your career path is to equip yourself with the top trending courses in demand in the marketplace. These courses give you a competitive edge at your workplace, add significant value to your resume, and help you attract the right choice of employers.

Online courses, designed in a simple manner, offer more flexibility in time and location. Technology is continuously growing and evolving. With the global job market reaching new heights, employees must keep up with the latest updates in their professional field. Being updated on the latest advancements makes you a valuable asset to your employer and helps you stay ahead of the competition at your workplace.

The market is tough, and it will get tougher with time. However, certifications from these online courses give external validation to your employer that you have just the right skills and knowledge required to succeed in the industry. In addition, learning from these online certificate courses shows your dedication to professional growth.

This article is a comprehensive guide to the various online courses available and which one you should choose based on your career goals.

Trending online certification courses

Professional certifications are specially designated credentials offered by an institution that displays the candidates’ competence to perform a job and are provided only when the online course is completed.

1.Cyber Security Certifications

More and more organizations are now opting for the remote working system, especially after the pandemic. But remote working also invites a lot of cyber threats to the organization's IT infrastructure. Certified Cyber Security professionals prevent these cyber-attacks and ensure the safety of the organization’s data.



The trending certifications in the field of Cybersecurity include:

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Certified Ethical Hacker(CEH)

Certified Information Security Manager (CISM)

2.Cloud Architect Certifications

Organizations are constantly shifting to cloud-based infrastructure as a permanent solution for end users, service providers, and organizations of all sizes. Cloud computing allows team members across different departments to work on the same applications through the internet from different systems.

A certified cloud architect is responsible for designing, developing, and running scalable, secure, and dynamic cloud solutions for giant IT organizations.

The online courses that can help you upgrade your cloud computing skills include:

Google Certified Professional Cloud Architect

Microsoft Certified Microsoft Azure Fundamentals

AWS Certified Cloud Solutions Architect

3.Big Data Certifications

There is a massive rise in the demand for highly skilled Big Data certified professionals. It is a set of practices that help analyze huge amounts of data to gain insights and make crucial business decisions. The top certifications in Big Data expand your skill set and help you land an attractive job in this new thriving field.

The most popular online certifications for Big Data include:

Big Data Masters’ Engineer Program

Cloudera Certified Professional

Big Data Hadoop Administrator

4.DevOps Certifications

Organizations always look out for rapid developmental strategies and quick application deployments. A team of skilled DevOps professionals achieves this goal. It is a set of practices that help speed up the software development process by bringing together development and operations.

A DevOps professional is an asset to a business that wants to get ahead and stay competitive in a swiftly evolving industry.

The popular online certifications to look for in the field of DevOps include:

DevOps Certification Training

AWS DevOps Architect Certification

Azure DevOps Solutions Certification

5.Digital Marketing

With every organization fighting for its share online, digital marketing certifications have become the most sought-after online courses. As the nuances of marketing have changed drastically in recent years, the need for highly skilled digital marketing professionals has grown dramatically.

The top Digital Marketing certifications include:

Google Analytics IQ Certification

Certified Google Ads Specialist

Digital Marketing Associate

Hubspot Content Marketing Certification

Top platforms offering online certificate courses

The self-paced courses offered by these globally acclaimed platforms allow the learners to complete them according to their preferred time slots. Here is a list of the most chosen platforms that provide free and paid online courses.

1.Coursera

This platform is one of the most renowned online platforms offering various certification courses in different industry verticals. It offers more than 2700 courses and covers almost every professional field with free and paid courses. So if you are looking just to learn something new and test your skills, you can glance at the course content without needing to enroll.

2.Simplilearn

Simplilearn is another excellent platform that offers a variety of online courses and certifications in partnership with the world’s leading universities and companies. These courses are designed by global subject experts and include a structured guidance system for their learners, so they never feel left out from any course.

Simplilearn has some of the best online courses available on its platform, especially for professionals in the Technology and IT industry. These courses are informative, easy to understand, and constantly updated according to industry changes.

3.Udacity

This is the go-to professional development platform if you are looking for focused coursework from leading tech giants like Google and other distinguished partners from Silicon Valley. It focuses more on the nuances of advanced topics like Deep Learning, Machine Learning, and Artificial intelligence.

4.Codeacademy

If you are a programming buff and serious about upgrading your programming skills, then Codeacademy could be a suitable choice. They offer intensive coding programs with a rigorous curriculum that helps you upskill your coding abilities. In addition, the platform offers free and paid courses in web development, Data Science, and trending programming languages.

5.LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning has covered you if you are looking for day-to-day skill-building courses. The courses are short and quick compared to the courses on other e-learning platforms and are a great place to start if you want to equip yourself with the basics of a topic.

Conclusion

So, if you feel it's time to upgrade your abilities and advance your career, then beginning with one of these courses is a brilliant choice. You can expand your horizons and choose to add a new skill to your resume, or you can also upgrade your practical abilities by staying in your current field and enhancing your existing skills.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)