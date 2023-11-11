Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Deepotsav: Ayodhya looks to set record with 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats, know how you can be part of celebrations

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Death toll hits 16 in Haryana spurious liquor case, 7 arrested

Deepotsav: Ayodhya looks to set record with 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats, know how you can be part of celebrations

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

Great cricketers who never scored century in ODI World Cup

8 incredible herbs to boost your lung health

Animals that can survive for months without water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Who is Amritpal Singh Bindra? Film producer whose Diwali bash was attended by Salman, SRK, Katrina; his net worth is...

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Aishwarya Sharma disrespecting husband Neil Bhatt, picking up unnecessary fight

Worst Bollywood film of 2023 has IMDB rating of 2, actors didn't even promote it; sold only 500 tickets across India

HomeIndia

India

Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

The National Center for Seismology reports that a "earthquake of magnitude: 2.6, occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi, India."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The nation's capital was shaken on Saturday by a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6. The National Center for Seismology reports that a "earthquake of magnitude: 2.6, occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi, India."

Nepal was rocked by an earthquake last week, with shakes felt throughout the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The earthquake's magnitude was 5.6. Days after the worst earthquake to strike Nepal since 2015, which claimed 153 lives and injured 160 more, a magnitude of 6.4 earthquake was felt.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests alleged associate of Lalu Prasad's family

'I don't talk...there is a big difference': Yuvraj Singh opens up on his equation with Virat Kohli

From the Himalayas to Your Plate: The Story of Nepal Foods

This TV actress ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, rejected from Indian Idol, appeared on Bigg Boss, now...

Fire caused by earthen lamps more dangerous than crackers on Diwali, shows AIIMS data

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE