Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hits Delhi-NCR

The National Center for Seismology reports that a "earthquake of magnitude: 2.6, occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi, India."

The nation's capital was shaken on Saturday by a minor earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6. The National Center for Seismology reports that a "earthquake of magnitude: 2.6, occurred on 11-11-2023, 15:36:53 IST, Lat: 28.80 & Long: 77.20, Depth: 10 Km, Location: North District, Delhi, India."

Nepal was rocked by an earthquake last week, with shakes felt throughout the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The earthquake's magnitude was 5.6. Days after the worst earthquake to strike Nepal since 2015, which claimed 153 lives and injured 160 more, a magnitude of 6.4 earthquake was felt.