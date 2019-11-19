Tremors in Lucknow, Delhi-NCR as earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Nepal

Headlines

NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 out: What's next for candidates? All details here

Gyanvapi case: ASI team surveys northern wall, dome, basement of mosque

Asia Cup 2023 schedule: Match fixtures, venue, timings - All you need to know

Watch: Babar Azam snubs live interview to engage in prayer following spectacular 104 off 59 Balls in LPL match

‘Wrong time, wrong manner’: Kiren Rijiju’s stern remark on no-confidence motion against Modi govt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result 2023 out: What's next for candidates? All details here

Gyanvapi case: ASI team surveys northern wall, dome, basement of mosque

Asia Cup 2023 schedule: Match fixtures, venue, timings - All you need to know

10 best movies of director Siddique 

Diabetes: Signs you have high blood sugar level

Healthy Heart: Daily routine things you can do to keep your heart healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer Welcome 3 to have these two actresses as female leads: Report

HomeIndia

India

Tremors in Lucknow, Delhi-NCR as earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Nepal

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2019, 08:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some parts of north India on Tuesday evening following an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the India-Nepal border. 

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at 7 pm IST and was centred in Nepal. The epicentre of the earthquake was 288 km north of Lucknow, 100 km north of Birendranagar and 65 km east of Dadeldhurā in Nepal. 

The depth of the quake was 14 km, EMSC reported. 

The agency had earlier reported the earthquake to be magnitude of 5.1 which was later revised to 5.3. 

There was no reports of damage to life or property as a result of the seismic activity. 

More details awaited. 

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Few days left to apply for this special FD, check last date, benefits and interest rate

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE