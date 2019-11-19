Tremors in Lucknow, Delhi-NCR as earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolts Nepal

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday evening.

Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and some parts of north India on Tuesday evening following an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the India-Nepal border.

According to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake occurred at 7 pm IST and was centred in Nepal. The epicentre of the earthquake was 288 km north of Lucknow, 100 km north of Birendranagar and 65 km east of Dadeldhurā in Nepal.

The depth of the quake was 14 km, EMSC reported.

The agency had earlier reported the earthquake to be magnitude of 5.1 which was later revised to 5.3.

There was no reports of damage to life or property as a result of the seismic activity.

More details awaited.