Tremors felt in Karnataka's Hampi, Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Karnataka's Hampi and Jharkhand's Jamshedpur were hit by a mild-intensity earthquake on Firday morning, data from the National Center for Seismology said.

Both cities witnessed the tremors at around 6:55 am.

While the magnitude of the earthquake that hit Jamshedpur was 4.7 on the Richter Scale, Hampi's tremors measured 4.0 on the scale.

As per reports, the quakes forced people to panic and rush out of their homes.

This is a developing stoty. Details will follow.