Treasure found in THIS Indian state, GSI founds massive gold reserves hidden in the land, not Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, it is...

The heart of India just hit a jackpot! The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has confirmed the presence of massive gold reserves in the THIS central Indian state.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 11:24 AM IST

The heart of India, Madhya Pradesh just hit a jackpot! The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has confirmed the presence of massive gold reserves in the Mahagawan Kolari area of Sihora Tehsil in Jabalpur district. In these major discovery, GSI found nearly 100 hectares of reserves, also contains copper and other valuable metals, with the help of soil sampling and chemical anaylsis. GSI conducted several tests, that revealed traces of gold, copper and other valuable minerals. As per preliminary estimates, gold deposits could run into lakhs of tonnes, amking Jabalpur districts one of the mineral-rich districts in India.

'This is a conclusive finding. The chemical tests confirm the presence of large quantities of gold, copper, and other minerals. It is one of the most important discoveries in recent times,' said a senior official from the Department of Geology and Mineral Resources. 

Madhya Pradesh rich in minerals

Madhya Pradesh is a mineral rich state. Its Jabalpur district already has 42 operational mines extracting iron, manganese, laterite, limestone, and silicia sand, with much of the iron ore exported to countries like China. Moreover, signs of gold were detected in the past in the neighbouring Katni district but conclusive proof is lacking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
