Travelling to these states? Read COVID-19 restrictions first

The deadly second wave of the novel coronavirus is taking India by storm with cases drastically increasing every single day. In view of this, several state governments across India have imposed severe travel and movement restrictions in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. While Delhi has extended the lockdown till May 3, 5 am, due to the crisis, other states such as Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra all also announced some stringent travel restrictions.

Take a look at all the COVID-19 travel restrictions and lockdown norms imposed by these states of India.

Karnataka

Amid the increasing cases of COVID-19, the Karnataka government, led by BS Yediyurappa, on Monday, imposed a 14-day curfew in the state. The lockdown will begin today from 9 PM.Essential services will be allowed between 6-10 am; after 10 am shops will remain closed; only construction, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors are allowed to function. Meanwhile, public transport will remain shut, and inter or intra-state travel will not be allowed, except for emergency purposes. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators can be used only for emergencies, vaccination, etc.

Maharashtra

In one of the worst-hit states in the country, Maharashtra, the travel restrictions are in effect till 7 am on May 1, 2021. Unnecessary traveling is barred, while the essential service workers are allowed to move by carrying their valid identity proof. Public transportation too is allowed to be operational for the personnel involved in essential services.The local trains, metro, and monorail services are operational only for government employees and healthcare workers, upon production of valid ID cards.

Delhi

After announcing a 6-day lockdown till April 26, 2021, due to the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi government extended the same till 5 am, on May 3. While unnecessary travelling and vehicle movement has been restricted in the national capital, there are exceptions as well. Essential activities, including the sale and supply of food items, groceries, medicines, etc., are allowed in the lockdown. There are no restrictions on the movement of health care workers, frontline workers, government staff, judicial officials, journalists, and those seeking medical attention. As for public transport, Delhi Metro and public buses are functional but with only 50% occupancy. Autos and electric autorickshaws are allowed to run with only two passengers. Taxis, app cabs too are allowed to move with two passengers.

Kerala

Kerala has announced that the state will not see a total lockdown, but strict restrictions will remain in place. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the government will impose restrictions on non-essential activities and weekend curfews to curb the spread of the virus.In the state, the 9 pm to 5 am night curfews and the weekend curfews, during which only essential activities will be allowed, shall continue, the CM added.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu too has announced a slew of COVID-19 related travel restrictions in the state effective from April 26. The state has joined other states in imposing weekend lockdowns and has announced a complete lockdown in the state on Sundays, with an exemption for essential services. Cabs are allowed to carry only three passengers excluding the driver while auto rickshaws will be allowed to carry two passengers excluding the driver.