Travelling to Andaman and Nicobar Islands? Check THESE latest COVID-19 guidelines

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued new guidelines for those travelling to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the guidelines, all travellers need to have an RT-PCR test. A negative RT-PCR test should be issued from ICMR-approved labs within 48 hrs of departure.

Rapid Antigen test will also be conducted on all incoming passengers. The passengers will be tested as soon as they land at the Port Blair Airport in Andaman and Nicobar islands, and those who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine which is non-chargeable.



Passengers can also opt for quarantine stay at identified hotels which will be chargeable.

7-day home quarantine is mandatory for all passengers even if they test negative.

Meanwhile, 10 days home quarantine is mandatory for the passengers proceeding to Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, and little Andaman. If anyone doesn’t follow the guidelines can lead to a fine up to Rs 5,000 for each violation.

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any fresh COVID-19 case in the last one day, a health department official said on Monday. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.