Travelling on highways to soon become quicker and cheaper, here’s how

New policies in the pipeline by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways aim to make highway travel in India faster and more fuel efficient.

Roads are the lifeline of economic development of a country. On Tuesday, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who has recently referred to as “Spiderman” by MP Tapir Gao for weaving a web of roads across the country, said that the road infrastructure in India will be like that of the US by 2024. Gadkari asserted that bringing the cost of logistics down was vital. Several initiatives are being taken in this regard to make highway travel in India faster and more fuel efficient.

Indian travellers will not have to stop during their journey to pay tolls. The government plans to replace toll plazas will GPS-based tracking system. The policy for this move will be out soon. Toll will be charged through GPS imaging.

Furthermore, Gadkari made another big announcement saying that there will be only one toll plaza withing 60 km on national highways and the norm fully implemented in the next three months.

The initiatives mean that Indians will not need to make halts at toll plazas in the near future, thereby avoiding queues and a long wait time on some instances. This means there shall be no hindrances in the journey due to tolls. With the toll tax to be collected automatically once the vehicle crosses the GPS fixed location, travellers will be saving a lot of time in their journeys.

Being able to avoid the fuel wastage incurred with the engine running and the vehicle stationary in long queues, the cost of travel will also come down, making the overall journey more fuel efficient.