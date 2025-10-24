Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Flight and train fares surge during Diwali and Chhath Puja, but smart travellers can save big. Use incognito mode, flexible dates, off-peak flights, fare comparison tools, and festive cashback offers to book affordable tickets and enjoy stress-free festive travel home with loved ones.

Festive seasons like Diwali and Chhath Puja see a massive surge in travel as people head back home to celebrate with their families. Naturally, this sudden spike in demand sends both train and flight fares soaring, often leaving last-minute travellers struggling to find reasonably priced tickets.

However, with a bit of planning and some smart booking strategies, you can save a significant amount on airfare, even during the peak festive rush. Here are some practical tips to help you book budget-friendly tickets for your festive journey.

1. Use Incognito Mode While Searching

Every time you repeatedly search for flights on the same route, travel websites track your activity and may increase prices based on your search pattern. To avoid this, always browse in incognito or private mode. This hides your search history and ensures you see the most accurate and unbiased fares.

2. Be Flexible With Your Travel Dates

Flexibility is the key to cheaper tickets. Fares tend to rise sharply a day or two before major festivals or on weekends. If your schedule allows, consider travelling 2–3 days before or after the main celebration. This simple adjustment can often save you thousands of rupees on your booking.

3. Choose Off-Peak Flight Times

Flights scheduled for early morning and evening are usually in high demand. To find lower fares, opt for afternoon or late-night flights. These off-peak timings not only cost less but are also less crowded, making for a more relaxed journey.

4. Compare Prices Across Platforms

Before confirming your booking, always compare fares on multiple travel platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, or Yatra. Different sites often have varying prices, discounts, or promotional offers. Taking a few extra minutes to compare can help you find the best available deal.

5. Take Advantage of Cashback and Coupon Offers

During the festive season, several banks, airlines, and booking websites roll out special deals. Paying via credit cards, UPI apps, or digital wallets can earn you cashback, discounts, or bonus reward points. Always check for promo codes and festive coupons before making the final payment; these small steps can lead to big savings.

6. Plan Ahead to Avoid Festive Rush

Last-minute bookings during Chhath often lead to skyrocketing fares or fully booked flights. Once your holiday dates are confirmed, it’s best to book your tickets immediately. Early planning not only helps secure cheaper rates but also gives you better seats and timing options.

With some foresight and smart booking habits, festive travel doesn’t have to strain your wallet. Whether you’re flying home for Diwali lights or Chhath rituals, following these tips can help you enjoy your trip affordably, comfortably, and stress-free. So, this festive season, plan early, compare wisely, and fly smart, because celebrating with your loved ones shouldn’t come at the cost of your peace of mind or your budget.