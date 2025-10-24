FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Kurnool Bus Accident: Eyewitnesses narrate escape from horrific fire, 'only two or three people...'

Big Blow to Pakistan: After India, THIS country is also planning to restrict river water supply to Shehbaz Sharif's country, name is...

What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...

Australia announce squad change for 3rd ODI, THIS star cricketer returns to squad for T20I series against India after injury, name is...

Alia Bhatt in Chamunda? Amar Kaushik's BIG update on Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

'Why don’t you say...': Did Yuzvendra Chahal's sister take indirect dig at Dhanashree Verma in her Bhai Dooj post?

Good news for passengers: IRCTC to run 22 special trains from Gorakhpur today ahead of Chhath Puja; Check full list, route, timings and more

Mallika Sherawat's diet secret: How she stays fit at 49 with no roti, no coffee and only...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships: 'Proves that Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar cheated on them'

Kajol, Twinkle Khanna slammed for supporting infidelity in relationships

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Air Pollution: Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Worsens After Diwali | Doctors Warn Of Serious Risks

Air Pollution: Delhi Air Pollution Crisis Worsens After Diwali | Doctors Warn Of Serious Risks

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeIndia

INDIA

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online

Flight and train fares surge during Diwali and Chhath Puja, but smart travellers can save big. Use incognito mode, flexible dates, off-peak flights, fare comparison tools, and festive cashback offers to book affordable tickets and enjoy stress-free festive travel home with loved ones.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Travelling for Chhath Puja? Smart ways to book cheap flight tickets online
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Festive seasons like Diwali and Chhath Puja see a massive surge in travel as people head back home to celebrate with their families. Naturally, this sudden spike in demand sends both train and flight fares soaring, often leaving last-minute travellers struggling to find reasonably priced tickets.

However, with a bit of planning and some smart booking strategies, you can save a significant amount on airfare, even during the peak festive rush. Here are some practical tips to help you book budget-friendly tickets for your festive journey.

1. Use Incognito Mode While Searching

Every time you repeatedly search for flights on the same route, travel websites track your activity and may increase prices based on your search pattern. To avoid this, always browse in incognito or private mode. This hides your search history and ensures you see the most accurate and unbiased fares.

2. Be Flexible With Your Travel Dates

Flexibility is the key to cheaper tickets. Fares tend to rise sharply a day or two before major festivals or on weekends. If your schedule allows, consider travelling 2–3 days before or after the main celebration. This simple adjustment can often save you thousands of rupees on your booking.

3. Choose Off-Peak Flight Times

Flights scheduled for early morning and evening are usually in high demand. To find lower fares, opt for afternoon or late-night flights. These off-peak timings not only cost less but are also less crowded, making for a more relaxed journey.

4. Compare Prices Across Platforms

Before confirming your booking, always compare fares on multiple travel platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, MakeMyTrip, Cleartrip, or Yatra. Different sites often have varying prices, discounts, or promotional offers. Taking a few extra minutes to compare can help you find the best available deal.

5. Take Advantage of Cashback and Coupon Offers

During the festive season, several banks, airlines, and booking websites roll out special deals. Paying via credit cards, UPI apps, or digital wallets can earn you cashback, discounts, or bonus reward points. Always check for promo codes and festive coupons before making the final payment; these small steps can lead to big savings.

6. Plan Ahead to Avoid Festive Rush

Last-minute bookings during Chhath often lead to skyrocketing fares or fully booked flights. Once your holiday dates are confirmed, it’s best to book your tickets immediately. Early planning not only helps secure cheaper rates but also gives you better seats and timing options.

With some foresight and smart booking habits, festive travel doesn’t have to strain your wallet. Whether you’re flying home for Diwali lights or Chhath rituals, following these tips can help you enjoy your trip affordably, comfortably, and stress-free. So, this festive season, plan early, compare wisely, and fly smart, because celebrating with your loved ones shouldn’t come at the cost of your peace of mind or your budget.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump, here's all you need to know
PM Modi to attend 22nd ASEAN-India Summit virtually, no bilateral talks with...
Piyush Goyal's BIG statement amid tariff tensions with US: 'World experiencing era of trust deficit'
Piyush Goyal's BIG statement amid tariff tensions with US: 'World...'
After AR Rahman, this National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for OTT series Virdee
This National Award-winning composer collaborates with Hans Zimmer for Virdee
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 1: Despite stiff competition from Thamma, Harshvardhan Rane secures career-best opening, earns..
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office day 1: Despite Thamma, Harshvardhan beats..
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with overall AQI at 293, IMD predicts rain on..., check full forecast here
Delhi-NCR Pollution Update: National Capital's pollution crisis deepens with ove
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE