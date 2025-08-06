Twitter
At least 60 workers trapped, 2 dead in major accident in Chattisgarh's Bilaspur after NTPC's 60 tonne tank falls, rescue operation underway

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reveals agenda for INDIA bloc meet on August 7: 'Operation Sindoor, SIR of Bihar voter list and PM Modi's...'

Can Donald Trump burn ties with India as US needs New Delhi to counter China? THESE are reasons for US President's ticks...

Vantara to establish rehabilitation centre for elephant Madhuri in Kolhapur, backs Maharashtra government’s petition

Who is Swapnil Ramesh Tejale? Indian man detained in US for living illegally with forged green card

Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence amid dating rumours with Dhanush, says she believes in..: 'I don't like to constantly...'

Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was not only dedicated to Deepika Padukone but also...: 'He used only Deep and three more...'

The Raja Saab: Ahead of release, producer of Prabhas-starrer makes BIG REVEALATION, confirms...

Despite backlash, Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija team up again, Youtuber Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Hawalat ki yaad….’ comment steals the show

Bigg Boss 19: Despite open warning from Salman Khan, BB 10's Priyanka Jagga to appear in upcoming season, drops BIG hint: 'Those who forgive..'

INDIA

Traveling via Gorakhpur Link Expressway? Toll now applicable at Bhagwanpur, know how much to pay

The Bhagwanpur toll plaza has a rate list displayed at the plaza, allowing passengers to easily view the rates. The transparency measures help drivers plan and avoid confusion when paying tolls. Know what the rates are for two vehicles, four vehicles here.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 02:48 PM IST

Traveling via Gorakhpur Link Expressway? Toll now applicable at Bhagwanpur, know how much to pay

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Eastern Uttar Pradesh was built to high standards, boasting an advanced traffic management system. The 91.35 km four-lane expressway connects directly to the Purvanchal Expressway, facilitating travel to Lucknow, Delhi, and Agra. It is expandable to six lanes with CCTV surveillance, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and speed monitoring systems. In the latest development, the Bhagwanpur toll plaza on the expressway has become operational, and commuters travelling are required to pay toll tax. 

Prior to the operationalisation of the Bhagwanpur toll plaza, toll booth employees were printing slips for the vehicles. Now, the toll payments are made only through cash or a FASTag. Check the toll rates for four-wheelers, bikes, autos, and tractors commuting via Gorakhpur Link Expressway to Lucknow, Delhi, and Agra. 

Also read: This is Uttar Pradesh's richest district, has per capita income higher than Japan, its not Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, it is...

Gorakhpur Link Expressway Toll Rates

  • For Bike, auto: Single journey Rs 140, return journey Rs 230, monthly pass Rs 2,280
  • For Car, jeep, van: Single journey Rs 285, return journey Rs 455, monthly pass Rs 4,560
  • For Light mini bus: Single journey Rs 440, return journey Rs 705, monthly pass Rs 7,050

The Bhagwanpur toll plaza has a rate list displayed at the plaza, allowing passengers to easily view the rates. The transparency measures help drivers plan and avoid confusion when paying tolls. 

Also read: Uttar Pradesh flood alert: These districts are on high alert as Yamuna, Chambal, Saryu breach danger mark due to…

About Bhagwanpur toll plaza

The Bhagwanpur toll plaza, built by UPDA, features 12 lanes, including 3 reversible lanes that can be used from both sides during heavy traffic, alleviating congestion. The trial of the system has been underway for 10 days.  

Meanwhile, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, inaugurated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, was built at a cost of over Rs 7,000 crore. It also features nine interchange toll booths that are interconnected. CM Yogi described the expressway as a "game-changer" that transforms Uttar Pradesh from a ‘BIMARU’ state to an ‘Expressway State.’

