Traveling via Gorakhpur Link Expressway? Toll now applicable at Bhagwanpur, know how much to pay

The Bhagwanpur toll plaza has a rate list displayed at the plaza, allowing passengers to easily view the rates. The transparency measures help drivers plan and avoid confusion when paying tolls. Know what the rates are for two vehicles, four vehicles here.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway in Eastern Uttar Pradesh was built to high standards, boasting an advanced traffic management system. The 91.35 km four-lane expressway connects directly to the Purvanchal Expressway, facilitating travel to Lucknow, Delhi, and Agra. It is expandable to six lanes with CCTV surveillance, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and speed monitoring systems. In the latest development, the Bhagwanpur toll plaza on the expressway has become operational, and commuters travelling are required to pay toll tax.

Prior to the operationalisation of the Bhagwanpur toll plaza, toll booth employees were printing slips for the vehicles. Now, the toll payments are made only through cash or a FASTag. Check the toll rates for four-wheelers, bikes, autos, and tractors commuting via Gorakhpur Link Expressway to Lucknow, Delhi, and Agra.



Gorakhpur Link Expressway Toll Rates

For Bike, auto: Single journey Rs 140, return journey Rs 230, monthly pass Rs 2,280

For Car, jeep, van: Single journey Rs 285, return journey Rs 455, monthly pass Rs 4,560

For Light mini bus: Single journey Rs 440, return journey Rs 705, monthly pass Rs 7,050

About Bhagwanpur toll plaza



The Bhagwanpur toll plaza, built by UPDA, features 12 lanes, including 3 reversible lanes that can be used from both sides during heavy traffic, alleviating congestion. The trial of the system has been underway for 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, inaugurated by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, was built at a cost of over Rs 7,000 crore. It also features nine interchange toll booths that are interconnected. CM Yogi described the expressway as a "game-changer" that transforms Uttar Pradesh from a ‘BIMARU’ state to an ‘Expressway State.’