Traveling to Uttarakhand? You will soon need to pre-register before going to THIS hill station

A lot of people head to Uttarakhand to escape the brutal heat of the plains. Mussoorie, in particular, is a much adored destination for several reasons, including the special blend of natural beauty and architectural charm that it offers. Further, its proximity to Delhi and Uttarakhand's capital city Dehradun makes it even more popular among travelers. But there is a new rule that you need to be mindful of if you are planning to visit Mussoorie.

What is the new rule?

In view of the rising number of tourists, authorities in Mussoorie are planning to introduce a pre-registration system for travelers during peak seasons. The move is aimed at combating traffic jams and congestion that Mussoorie witnesses during peak seasons each year. Reports suggest that more than 11 lakh tourists visited Mussoorie in 2022, with the figure almost doubled to reach 21 lakh in 2024.

How to pre-register yourself?

Before entering Mussoorie, travelers will be required to fill out an online form with their contact information, vehicle number, accommodation, and dates of stay.

They will then receive a one-top password (OTP), followed by a QR code.

It will notably be mandatory to show the QR code at any one of the three major checkpoints: Kempty Falls, Kuthal Gate, or Kimadi.

Domestic travelers will get the OTP on their mobile phones, while international visitors will receive it via email. Tourists without a valid code will not be allowed to enter Mussoorie.

In addition, officials are also planning to install Automated Number Plate Recognition systems at the three main entry points to verify the QR codes as well as monitor the inflow of vehicles in real time.

What do authorities say?

Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal said the system will first be introduced during high-traffic times such as summer holidays and long weekends. "The problem of overcrowding and long traffic jams is only during the peak season, so there's no point in having a year-round pre-registration system. Our teams are working on introducing the concept during those times," Garbyal said in a statement to The Times of India.