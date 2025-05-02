Traveling between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad has now become smoother. The construction of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in the Chapparauli area will ease heavy traffic between the two districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Traveling between Greater Noida West and Ghaziabad has now become smoother. The construction of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) in the Chapparauli area will ease heavy traffic between the two districts in Uttar Pradesh. Commuters traveling between these districts face massive traffic jams, congested roads and other issues because of which the locals demanded an over bridge. Former UP minister Nawab Singh Nagar discussed these issues with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and asked him to solve the local issue here after which the Railway Over Bridge was given a priority.

The cost of constructing this ROB was approximately Rs 84.43 crore, out of which Rs 38.25 crore was to be paid to the Railways, while Rs 46.18 crore was to be borne by the state government. The Railways completed the overbridge in 2019, but the PWD did not construct the approach road, causing the work to be stalled. To complete the project that had been pending for nearly four years, the Railway Board formulated a new policy. Under this policy, it was decided that the complete construction of the two-lane road overbridge would be carried out by the railway administration.

The construction of the over bridge has been completed after which smooth movement of vehicles have started. This will ease the traffic in the area and will allow smooth movement of vehicles making traveling for commuters easy. The Railway crossing will no longer experience a busier traffic. After the construction of the overbridge at Chapparola crossing, people can now travel from Greater Noida West to Ghaziabad, Meerut, Saharanpur, and GT Road, and can also reach several cities such as Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Aligarh.

After the new Railway overbridge traffic rules in the area have been strictly imposed due to the vigilance of the Transport Department and traffic police. Strict adherence to the rules is being ensured, and heavy fines are being imposed even for minor violations. Despite this, many auto-rickshaws in the city continue to flout the rules.