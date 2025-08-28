Travel To Lucknow From Delhi-NCR In Just 4 Hours: UP govt's HUGE project cuts down journey time - Find out the completion date HERE

Traveling from Noida to Lucknow via the Yamuna and Agra Expressways currently takes more than seven hours. However, it will take nearly less time to go from Noida to Kanpur and then to Lucknow thanks to the new expressways.

Delhi-NCR News: Initiatives to connect Delhi and Noida to major Indian cities are being developed quickly. Uttar Pradesh (UP), which already has a huge network of expressways, is now building three more. It is anticipated that these new expressways will significantly cut the travel time from Noida to Lucknow by almost half. Over seventy kilometers will be removed from the overall journey. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Uttar Pradesh government are building these expressways in addition to assisting travelers to and from Kanpur.

The NHAI intends to construct an expressway from Kanpur to Ghaziabad-Noida. In addition, an expressway linking Lucknow and Kanpur is being built. When completed, two routes will connect Noida to Lucknow: the newly built Noida-Kanpur and Kanpur-Lucknow expressways, as well as the current Yamuna and Agra expressways. A 380-kilometer expressway between Noida and Kanpur is expected to be finished by 2026. The NHAI has already completed 90% of the land acquisition for this project, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has received the detailed report for approval.

On the other hand, it is expected that a 63-kilometer expressway connecting Kanpur and Lucknow will be finished by the end of 2025. Currently, Noida and Kanpur are 380 kilometers apart, while the distance between Kanpur and Lucknow are 63 kilometers. The current route, which uses the Yamuna and Agra Expressways, is 511 kilometers long. As a result, the new expressways will cut this distance by about 70 kilometers.

Traveling from Noida to Lucknow via the Yamuna and Agra Expressways currently takes more than seven hours. However, it will take nearly less time to go from Noida to Kanpur and then to Lucknow thanks to the new expressways. Since it takes three hours and twenty minutes to travel from Noida to Kanpur and approximately thirty-five minutes to travel from Kanpur to Lucknow, the entire trip will take roughly four hours.