Travel to become expensive for Mumbaikars as auto, taxi to hike fare from September 1, Check new rates here

An official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) said the MMRTA has approved a hike of Rs 2 for black-and-yellow taxis and Rs 1 for auto-rickshaws plying in the metropolitan region.

Commuting by CNG-powered black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in Mumbai is set to become more expensive from September 1, 2026, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) has approved a fare revision.

An official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) said the MMRTA has approved a hike of Rs 2 for black-and-yellow taxis and Rs 1 for auto-rickshaws plying in the metropolitan region.

The MMRTA approved the revision based on the formula recommended by the four-member Khatua committee constituted to revise fares of black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in Maharashtra. The authority is chaired by the transport secretary of Maharashtra.

How much you need to pay

According to the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for the first 1.5 kilometres will be hiked from Rs 31 to Rs 33 for taxis and from Rs 26 to Rs 27 for auto-rickshaws.

In the case of black-and-yellow taxis, the fare for every kilometre beyond the minimum distance will increase from Rs 20.66 to Rs 21.90.

For auto-rickshaws, the per-kilometre charge thereafter will go up from Rs 17.14 to Rs 18.22.

Fare as per the new rates

Officials said since recalibration of lakhs of meters will take time, passengers may see old fares on meters initially. RTOs have therefore allowed official tariff cards showing the revised payable fare.

Meter recalibration must be done between September 1 and November-end. Drivers who miss the deadline will be penalised.

This is the first fare revision in Mumbai in 18 months — the last hike of Rs 3 for both taxis and autos took effect on February 1, 2025. The MMR has over 4.5 lakh autos and 50,000+ black-and-yellow taxis, mostly CNG-powered.

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